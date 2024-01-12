Clippers CFO Eric Chan Jumps to New Role at Retailer Gap

Eric Chan, who has served as the chief financial officer of the L.A. Clippers the past six years, has left the team to join retailer Gap in a new role as chief business and strategy officer.

Chan will lead the business and strategy operations of the publicly traded San Francisco-based retailer, helping to develop corporate strategy, according to the company. Prior to joining the Clippers in 2018, Chan also worked executive positions at The Bouqs Company and Loot Crate.

“There is so much potential in Gap Inc.’s portfolio of iconic brands, and I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Chan in a Friday announcement. “I look forward to working alongside Gap Inc. leadership to develop and execute against our strategic agenda.”

Chan leaves the Clippers as the Steve Ballmer-owned team is preparing to open its new state-of-the-art arena, the Intuit Dome, later this year.

A likely motivation behind the move is the new title and broader responsibilities at Gap; it’s worth noting that in the business world, the role of CFO, which Chan held at the Clippers, traditionally does not lead to other, higher management roles, such as CEO. Also likely influencing the move: Richard Dickson, Gap’s recently appointed CEO. Earlier in his career, Chan was an executive in charge of finance and brand strategy at Mattel, which Dickson led for many years.

Chan didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Gap is seen as a business in continuing transition—the chain isn’t the popular maker of American casual fashion that it used to be, according to reports in various trade publications, but the business saw a rebound in 2023 under Dickson. While publicly traded, the Gap was founded and partly controlled by the Fisher family, which includes John J. Fisher, a board member and owner of the Oakland A’s. Among Gap’s brands is the woman-focused athletic wear line Athleta, which sponsors top athletes including track and field Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix and gymnastics Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Another Mattel veteran, Amy Thompson, announced a move to the Gap at the same time as Chan; Thompson is now Gap’s chief people officer, leaving a similar role at Mattel.

