Clippers center Ivica Zubac's Encino home burglarized for second time in three years

Clippers center Ivica Zubac takes a shot against Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner, left, and Paolo Banchero on March 29 at Kia Center. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

Clippers center Ivica Zubac's San Fernando Valley home was burglarized last week, police sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told The Times on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Norma Eisneman said that a burglary call was received on May 22 at 11:22 p.m. and that officers responded to a house on the block in Encino where The Times has learned Zubac has a home. The suspects were gone when the officers arrived and a report was filed, police said.

It is unknown if anything was taken during the burglary attempt.

TMZ first reported that Zubac's house was broken into when the Croatian player was not home. The celebrity news outlet previously reported that Zubac's home at the same address was burglarized in November 2021, with a $20,000 watch stolen at that time.

Zubac was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina and left his family at age 13 to play basketball in neighboring Croatia. In 2015, he led Croatia's under-19 national team to a runner-up finish in the world championships in Greece, posting a double-double in an overtime loss to the U.S. in the final.

Zubac was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2016 draft at No. 32 overall and was traded to the Clippers in February 2019. He has been the team's starting center in every game he's played over the last four seasons and averaged a career-high 11.7 points with 9.2 rebounds last season.

