Cliodhna Moloney’s Ireland return is long overdue – speaking up should never come at a cost

Cliodhna Moloney returned to international duty for the first time since 2021 last weekend - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Ireland’s confidence-boosting 36-5 win over Wales last weekend. which saw them break a run of seven straight defeats in the Women’s Six Nations. could hardly have come at a better time. On Saturday, they face a high-flying Red Roses outfit at Twickenham, where a bumper crowd of around 50,000 is expected.

Their brilliant win over the Welsh in Cork was studded by the highly anticipated return of Cliodhna Moloney, who featured for her country for the first time since 2021. Moloney’s story – in which she criticised the IRFU after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 Women’s World Cup before being exiled from the squad – has been widely documented.

I’m not in a position to comment on the ins and outs of what went on within the Irish set-up around her long-term absence, but an olive branch to Moloney was extended and she accepted it. Both parties have decided it is time to move on for the greater good of Irish rugby and it’s great to see her back on the international stage. It is no less than she deserves.

It is so crucial that nations listen to their players rather than casting them aside when they ruffle a few feathers. Speaking up should never have to come at a cost. Over my career, I’ve come to learn how invaluable the player’s voice can be. Being a spokesperson isn’t something that comes naturally to me but it’s a role that I’ve grown into over the years. I’ve recently taken over from Vickii Cornborough as the new Rugby Players’ Association player representative for the Red Roses after she announced her retirement earlier this month and was heavily involved in the contract renegotiations last year, when she received huge backing from the RPA.

As a squad, we also place huge importance on having a leadership group that deals with off-field issues and flags things that aren’t right. When I first arrived on the scene, we had Danielle Waterman and Tamara Taylor in there as leaders, senior players who were not afraid to back each other up and call things out internally. I guess you could call it a safety in numbers thing. It’s so crucial that other national women’s teams have a group of wise heads that can act as a bit of a buffer between the rest of the team and the powers that be. As players, being listened to makes you feel valued. It makes you want to strive to be better.

Ireland's win in Cardiff sets up an exciting clash against England at Twickenham this weekend - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Historically, women in sport have had to be grateful for what resources and funding is flung their way. This is particularly true in rugby, but since women have been identified as a major growth area for the sport there has been a noticeable shift in how players are supported. That said, it can still be really challenging as a player to take a stand and say, ‘Look, this isn’t right.’ Sticking your head above the parapet requires bravery because players are often fearful of losing their place in the squad.

Moloney’s return has coincided with a new chapter for Irish women’s rugby and it feels like this team have turned a corner. When they rock up to Twickenham there will be a familiar face in Scott Bemand, the former Red Roses backs coach whose positive influence since taking on the top job has been obvious. His side are trying to play a much more territory based game and in flanker Aoife Wafer, Ireland have unearthed a new star.

Saturday’s crowd might not break last year’s record-breaking one when 58,498 saw England’s Grand Slam win over France. But it fills me with optimism. The Rugby Football Union wants to sell out Twickenham for next year’s World Cup final but I’m confident they could reach that milestone this year, when the Red Roses host the Black Ferns in a WXV warm-up match this September at the home of English rugby.

I hope Moloney gets to experience Twickenham in all its glory this weekend. People might think the result is a foregone conclusion given how England have been playing, but the appetite to see the reigning champions in action is showing no signs of waning.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.