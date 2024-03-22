Cliodhna Moloney: France is not a must-win game for new-look Ireland on the opening weekend of the 2024 Women's Six Nations

Women's Six Nations - France v Ireland Venue: Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & app; text commentary, report & highlights on BBC Sport website

The only way is up for Ireland as they start a new Six Nations campaign.

Finishing bottom of the table with the wooden spoon last year was a huge disappointment and a repeat of that would be a step backwards.

However, I believe this is a fresh start for the team and there is no reason why they can't target three home wins against Italy, Wales and Scotland.

Starting away to France is tough but it's not a must-win game and I feel pretty positive about this campaign.

Thursday's team announcement brought a blow, though, with confirmation co-captain Sam Monaghan is not available for Ireland after suffering a concussion playing for her club Gloucester-Hartpury in the Premiership.

It's a pity because they would need her height and size for the lineout and scrum, she would have been beneficial there. She is a very good attacking, ball-carrier, so Ireland will really miss her around the park and at set piece.

I can understand why the coaches have gone for Nicole Fowley at 10. She is a very skillful player, she's been around a long time and played at 13 a couple of years ago.

Coming back now as a 10 probably suits her because she is very skilled out of hand and is a good kicker and will be able to release some of the players outside her.

Dannah O'Brien is a talented 10 as well but is a bit younger and against France, Nicole is the better option for now.

McMahon will be 'fantastic' captain

Appointing co-captains at this stage is the right way for Ireland to go but in Sam's absence this weekend, I have full confidence in Edel McMahon, my team-mate and house-mate at Exeter, to lead the team.

She is very much a leading-by-example type of player and works very hard in every aspect of her game putting everything into the 80 minutes.

Edel's a bloody tough player, too.

She is a hard hitter and a defensive menace, and she will lead the team in that way on the pitch.

Off the pitch, Edel brings care and compassion for her team-mates.

She does care for the people around her and will make sure everyone is on the right page.

Bemand 'perfect person' to coach Ireland

The appointment of Scott Bemand as head coach is a positive move. I think he is the perfect person for that job right now.

I have crossed paths with Scott on many occasions in the English Premiership.

He was previously the coach of the Red Roses, which include my fiancée Claudia MacDonald, and several other teammates when we were at Wasps, and now Exeter.

He is a very good developmental coach and for the inexperienced players, it will be the right environment for them to grow in.

Declan Danaher (ex-London Irish rugby player) has joined as a defence specialist, joining John McKee (forwards) and Denis Fogarty (scrum) on the coaching ticket.

I do absolutely understand how difficult it is for Ireland when they have been competing in WXV3, the third tier of the new global competition.

Even so, winning it in Dubai last autumn should give them confidence and momentum to take into this campaign.

Qualification to WXV2 will be the most important target for Ireland in this year's Six Nations campaign.

With England and France being the top contenders for the Six Nations, France away on Saturday is not a must-win game, because whoever finishes fourth and fifth in the Six Nations will automatically qualify for WXV2.

France will be out for redemption of their own, finishing fifth in WXV1 after defeats to Australia and Canada.

The French crowd are known for creating an incredible atmosphere at their home games, often boisterous and vocal with their support.

An atmosphere many of this young Irish team may never have experienced, and one they will definitely need to be prepared for mentally.

One of the most important areas Ireland will be targeting is defence, denying France speed of ball and yards after the tackle.

I expect Ireland to have a much more developed and structured kicking game.

During Bemand's time with the Red Roses, they became one of the most threatening and structured kicking sides in the women's game, with kicking options all across the back line.

We can hope to see some early signs of that structure and decision-making around the kicking game on Saturday.

It is imperative that Ireland play in the right areas of the pitch against France, exiting early and with precision.

I would hope to see some development in our attacking kicking options also, especially as the squad has been bolstered with the return of some of the Sevens' stars such as Beibhinn Parsons.

Getting the ball to these players in space is an exciting prospect and something Nicole Fowley should aim to do early.

If you are looking at it realistically, France and England are the most difficult games for Ireland regardless of whether they're home or away.

They have Italy, Wales and Scotland at home so if they can target really good performances, if not wins, in at least two of those games, I think that can be considered as improvement.

Cliodhna Moloney was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Orla Banno.