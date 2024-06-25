Clinton's Kat Meacham named 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Clinton senior Kat Meacham is the 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, the company announced Tuesday.

A 5-foot-10 Kansas signee, Meacham broke the Class 4A state meet record in the discus this year with a toss of 153 feet, 8.50 inches.

In April, she had a personal-best of 172-10 as she barely missed breaking the overall state record of 173-2, which was set by Owasso's Kylie Spurgeon in 2007. Meacham's throw ranked fifth in the nation among high school athletes this past spring.

Along with her dominance in the discus, Meacham also excelled in the shot put and placed second at the state meet with a toss of 42-11.50.

Meacham, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, is the first girl from Clinton to be named the Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

