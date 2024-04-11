Clinton stellar again as they take second at River Queen Relays

Apr. 10—CLINTON — In a loaded field of 20 teams, including varsity and junior varsity Clinton teams, the River Queens shined for a second place finish at the River Queen Relays on Tuesday.

The relays were split into two classes, A and B, with the River Queens varsity team in Class A and the JV in Class B.

The Varsity squad put up impressive numbers, taking second place with 112 total points. North Scott took first with 138.

"This is the second meet in a row that I feel like we are focused and clicking on all cylinders," Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. "These girls have been working hard and pushing each other in practice and it is showing on the track and in the field. We are up cheering everyone on in every event that we compete in."

Kanijah Angel had a really good day individually for the Queens, taking first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.47 seconds. Her teammate, Hannah Malli took fourth with a time of 13.15 seconds.

Angel also showed out in the 200-meter dash, finishing in second place with a 26.58. Another senior, Quinn Nielsen, also took fourth in the same event with a time of 26.96 seconds.

Camryn Sattler took a shot at another school record on Tuesday but just missed the mark in the 1500-meter run. Her 4:52.67 was 20 seconds above any other runner in the field and she was only 0.58 seconds off the CHS record. She also took second place in the 3000-meter run, cruising to a 10:23.85.

Sophomore Carryn Sattler individually ran well, taking third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.29.

The Queens added to it out in the field events with senior Kendie Huizenga leading the way in the shot put. Her throw of 35'10" earned her first place while her teammate Zoey Seitz took fourth with 34'2".

Rounding things out in the field was Elle Lonergan who cleared an even five feet to take fourth place.

Moving back to the track for the relay events, the Queens started the day strong with a first place finish in the sprint medley as Angel, Malli, Nielsen and Carryn Sattler together ran a 1:53.44.

Nielsen, Malli, Aumree Russell and Angel had a great performance in a tight 4x100-meter relay. Their time of 51.19 was good enough for first place and was 0.18 seconds in front of the second place finisher.

Finally, the Queens took third in the 4x200-meter relay behind Nielsen, Malli, Russell and Joselyn Petersen. They also took fourth in the 4x400 with Carryn Sattler, Claire Unke, Julia Suessmith and MaLaya Irons.

The Clinton JV team had a nice showing against some other tough competition in Class B, taking eighth with 30 points.

"I am so proud of them and the effort and growth I have seen out of this team as a whole. I can't wait to see what the end of the year brings for these girls," Steen said.

Clinton will compete Thursday down at Brady Street Stadium for a co-ed meet with 10 other schools.

Northeast was also in action, placing fourth with 83 points.

Individually, the Rebels were led by freshman Jordan Tegeler who had a strong showing in the 200-meter dash with a second place finish and a time of 26.89. She also took third place in the 100-meter dash, running a 13.08.

Leah Mangelsen and Luxi Coutu took the top two spots in the shot put, throwing 33'2" and 32'7", respectively. Coutu also took fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 87'4".

Raelyn Schroeder's long jump of 15'2.5" earned her top three placement in the category, helping the Rebels get six more points.

In the relays, Northeast started with Kaitlyn Hansen, Alivia Chambers, Rieley Burken and Teryn Hansen who took second in the sprint medley with a time of 2:02.41. Chambers, Burken, Tegeler and Teryn Hansen later combined for another second place finish, this time in the distance medley. They boasted a time of 4:37.21.

Capping off their performance was the 4x100-meter relay as Kaitlyn Hansen, Tegeler, Teryn Hansen and Chambers combined for a 53.13 seconds and a third place finish.

The Rebels will be in action next Thursday in Tipton.