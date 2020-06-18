How Clinton Portis and Vince Wilfork made sure the Redskins drafted Sean Taylor

Sean Taylor might be the most beloved Redskins player of the last 20 years, and for the fans that still wear 21 jerseys to FedEx Field, a good bit of thanks is owed to Clinton Portis and Vince Wilfork.

Travel back to the 2004 NFL Draft and the Redskins held the fifth overall pick. The team, then coached by legendary Joe Gibbs, was split on Taylor or Kellen Winslow with the pick. Remarkably, both played their college ball for Miami, and Portis and Wilfork were their teammates.

In a new episode of the NBC Sports Sports Uncovered podcast, ESPN's Louis Riddick explained that the Washington war room was split on who to pick between Taylor and Winslow. At that time, Riddick was a member of the Redskins front office and was passionate that Taylor was the right pick.

"He could run like a deer, hit like a man truck," Riddick said. "There was nothing he couldn't do."

Riddick voiced his opinion in pre-draft meetings, but ultimately it might have been the input from Portis and Wilfork that made the difference for Gibbs.

The Redskins had just traded for Portis, but that didn't stop the running back and former Miami teammate of Taylor's from advocating for the hard-hitting safety in the weeks and days before the draft.

"Every day I would call up to the facility and get them to transfer me to the room and say, ‘Sean Taylor,' and then hang up," Portis said. "I know they thought I was crazy."

If Portis' prank calls to the Redskins war room weren't enough, the team's official interview with fellow 2004 draft prospect Vince Wilfork really made an impression on Gibbs. Wilfork was clearly a first-round prospect, but he wasn't expected to be a top-10 pick.

Washington held the fifth overall pick, and Gibbs recounted in the Sports Uncovered podcast that when the Hall of Fame coach talked to Wilfork, his first words were, "hey, Sean Taylor."

Imagine that for a moment.

This is a draft prospect advocating that a team take somebody else with the fifth overall pick. That. Does. Not. Happen.

Wilfork ended up being drafted 22nd overall by the New England Patriots where he won two Super Bowls and is probably headed to the Hall of Fame himself.

If Wilfork and Portis didn't make a heavy impression on Gibbs, it's entirely possible that the Redskins would have taken Winslow with the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

For much more on Taylor, memories that will bring smiles and stories that will be new, check out Sports Uncovered.

Listen to the full episode of Sports Uncovered's Sean Taylor: The NFL Superstar We Didn't Get to Know, click here.

