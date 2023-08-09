Clinton football safety D’Mon Marable brings the 'old-school hits,' lets pads do the talking

D'Mon Marable of Clinton High School, pictured on Friday, July 21, 2023, has been named as a Knox News' Elite 8.

The hardest tackle Clinton quarterback Josh Keith saw in person wasn't in a real game. It was in a scrimmage last fall against Christian Academy of Knoxville.

CAK ran a bootleg pass play where the ball was thrown to the flat.

Clinton’s D’Mon Marable did more than thwart the opposition’s attempt at gaining yards.

“I've never seen somebody get hit this hard,” Keith said. “As soon as he turns his head D’Mon comes over and just my goodness.”

Clinton coach Darell Keith remembers too.

“You don't see those old-school hits no more,” Darell said.

Marable is committed to Purdue and is No. 6 on the Knox News Elite 8, a collection of the newspaper's top college football recruits for the Class of 2024. Selections were made after getting the opinions of recruiting writers and observations on the field.

D'Mon Marable exceeds recruiting expectations

Marable said he was hooked on football at 8 when he played for the first time at the request of his cousin.

“After one practice, I just loved the game,” Marable said.

Darell remembered when Marable transferred to Clinton from South-Doyle as a sophomore. While introverted, he possessed football savvy and grit. Even so, Keith “had no idea” Marable would be a Power 5-caliber player.

Keith thought consistent work gave him a chance at the FCS level. Marable far exceeded those expectations, adding about 30 pounds since his sophomore year to become a 6-foot-2, 202-pound safety and linebacker.

Josh Keith joked that his teammate’s relentless work ethic is proven by his sleep habits as he sometimes goes to bed as early as 9:30 p.m.

Marable had 87 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception last season, earning the Region 3-5A Co-Edge Defender of the Year. The three-star prospect is the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 50 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He chose Purdue because of the hospitality and the family-like atmosphere.

"When I went up there, the coaches were at the door and they were greeting me and everything," Marable said. "It felt like home."

Other schools Marable considered were Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Colorado.

D'Mon Marable lets pads do the talking

Marable is quiet by nature.

“I really don't say too much on the field either,” Marable said. “I just play my game. If someone do say something to me, I just show them what I can do with my pads.”

His tackles and defensive plays say more than enough.

“When D’Mon’s on the field, you never hear him say anything until you hear a lick he lays on somebody,” Josh said.

But Marable remains even-keeled. Even if it's a sack or a touchdown reception he gets as a wide receiver, he moves on to the next play.

“That's what I like about him, he's very humble about what he does,” Darell said. “Knowing that he's a very good player, he just keeps that to himself and he never celebrates or anything.”

Marable plays outside linebacker for Clinton but this fall, he will also play strong safety for the first time, acclimating to the position he'll be used at the next level. Darell said he also wants to make use of his star's versatility to benefit the team's defense.

D'Mon Marable of Clinton High School, pictured on Friday, July 21, 2023, has been named as a Knox News' Elite 8.

How Clinton coach Darell Keith helped

Marable credits a fair share of his growth to his coach.

The senior views him as a father figure who not only helped him with football but also prepared him for adulthood.

“He tells you what's right and what's wrong,” Marable said. “He's getting us ready for life.”

Josh said he remembers many car-ride conversations between his dad and Marable about anything but football.

Darell guided Marable during his recruitment process and accompanied him to college visits.

One non-football discussion was on how Marable didn’t think he was capable of achieving good grades. Darell explained he was capable and that he had previously not been encouraged to reach for academic success.

Marable has excelled in the classroom and is planning to graduate early.

“Now he knows he can do that in conjunction with football,” Darell said. “He's just a totally different kid. Totally different conversation.”

Darell said during his football-playing days, he viewed his coach as a dad. He said the role he plays as a Black coach for many of his players is meaningful since many of them need the life lessons.

“I'm into building individual champions,” Darell said. “If a championship comes that's great, but if it doesn't, then I know we put a productive citizen out into society.”

Darell believes his star player will play in the professional ranks but even more importantly thinks that he’ll flourish outside of the sport.

Marable’s teammate also recognizes his evolution.

“The person I knew two years ago is not the same person I know now, in a positive way,” Josh said. “I'm just very happy to have him in my life. He's a good brother as well outside of football. Just a positive dude.”

