Ha Ha Clinton-Dix willing to 'do anything' to be part of 49ers

Clinton-Dix has been 'making plays' for 49ers in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to make his presence known at 49ers training camp, and if he has it his way, his time with the organization won't come to an end anytime soon.

Clinton-Dix spoke with the media following Tuesday's practice, and emphasized his desire to stick with San Francisco (h/t 49ers Webzone).

"Really, just getting the respect of my teammates," Clinton-Dix responded when asked what it has been like joining a new team, "and just coming out and trying to make a statement, find my role on this team. It's a great organization. It's a great team, and I just want to be a part of it. I'll do anything I can to be a part of it."

Clinton-Dix was a late addition to the training camp roster, but there might be an opening for him to make the final 53. Starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt remains on the active/physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list, and other injuries in the secondary have depleted the 49ers' depth. Clinton Dix, though he did not play last season, has the experience and track record that could put him in contention to still be on the team in Week 1.

New 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been impressed by what he's seen from Clinton-Dix thus far.

"Ha Ha, he finds the ball, or the ball finds him, all the time," Ryans said after practice. "It seems to have been this way in his career. Throughout his entire career, he's just always around the ball, and he's found it a couple of days here in practice with him still new and learning the scheme. It's good to see him out there making plays."

There's still plenty of time for Clinton-Dix to prove his worth to the coaching staff. If he keeps performing in practice, he just might force his way onto the regular-season roster.

