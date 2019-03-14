Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signs with Bears, ending his short, unproductive time with Redskins originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's time with the Redskins appears to be over. On Thursday, the former Alabama safety reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport.

Clinton-Dix spent just nine games with the Redskins following a major trade deadline move, acquiring him from the Green Bay Packers. The transaction was met with widespread praise, but his production on the field was not met with the same type of praise.

Although he finished with 56 solo tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he never really performed at a high level and his addition coincided with the defense's downward spiral.

While the demise of the defense was not entirely his fault, he had many notable gaffes related to taking poor angles in pass defense. Pro Football Focus rated Clinton-Dix as the 32nd best safety during the 2018 regular season.

But while fans soured on Clinton-Dix, the Redskins organization was eager to bring him back. Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams was less than thrilled to hear about the news of Clinton-Dix signing with the Bears.

Got to tell Doug Williams that Clinton-Dix signed with the Bears. He didn't seem thrilled. Said time to go to work. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 14, 2019

