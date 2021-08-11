Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signs with 49ers

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read
Former Alabama standout and first-round NFL draft pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Clinton-Dix spent last season with the Chicago Bears and has been looking for a new home this offseason.

The deal was announced by Adam Schefter moments ago.

Clinton-Dix was selected by the Packers in the first round back in 2014 and has played for three different teams over the past six seasons.

Clinton-Dix has 16 career interceptions, including two last season with the Chicago Bears.

In 2016 Clinton-Dix was selected to his only Pro-Bowl finishing the season with 80 tackles and 5 interceptions.

