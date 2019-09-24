Ha Ha Clinton-Dix scores on pick-six against his former team

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix played nine games for Washington last season after a trade from Green Bay. He had no interceptions.

He made his first interception as a member of the Bears against Washington and made it a pick-six.

Case Keenum was off target on a throw downfield to Trey Quinn, throwing the ball directly into hands of Clinton-Dix. Clinton-Dix weaved his way 37 yards to the end zone, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead with 9:42 remaining in the first quarter.

Eddy Piñeiro had no problem on the extra point.

It was Washington’s first turnover of the season and came on their first drive after its defense forced a Chicago punt. Rookie Montez Sweat had his first sack, taking down Mitchell Trubisky for a 14-yard loss.