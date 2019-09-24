Ha Ha Clinton-Dix enjoyed a remarkable performance Monday night against his former team, securing two interceptions including one he took back to the house for a touchdown.

He was a big reason why the Bears secured a 31-15 victory over the Redskins, and offered some insight into what he was thinking on his touchdown shortly after the game.

"On the return, all I saw was No. 39 (Eddie Jackson). I know he has the best vision in the world, and I just kind of followed his jersey number into the end zone."

For as decorated of a player as Clinton-Dix is, his interception return for a touchdown was his first in a very (very!) long time.

"It felt good," he said. "I haven't had a touchdown on defense since little league. I don't even think I had one then."

Clinton-Dix was tasked with the difficult challenge of replacing Adrian Amos in the starting lineup, and after three weeks of the 2019 season, the Bears may have actually upgraded the position.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he followed Eddie Jackson to the end zone on pick-six originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago