Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to participate in Texans minicamp on a tryout basis

A former first-round pick who didn’t play in 2020 is taking a step toward getting back in the NFL.

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, selected 21st overall by the Packers in 2014, will participate in the upcoming Texans minicamp on a tryout basis, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

A 2016 Pro Bowler who started every game in six NFL seasons, Clinton-Dix played for the Packers for more than four seasons. He was traded to Washington during the 2018 campaign. He played for the Bears in 2019, and he was out of the league last season after being cut with a $2.5 million guaranteed salary.

His willingness to lace up his cleats and show what he can do against a crop of young players shows he’s hungry to play in 2021, whether with the Texans or someone else.

