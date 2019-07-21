Ha Ha Clinton-Dix likely headed for PUP, with a knee injury

New Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix suffered a knee injury late in the offseason program. It’s bad enough to keep him from passing a physical at the start of training camp.

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace said Sunday that Clinton-Dix, a first-round pick of the Packers who was traded last year to Washington, is likely headed for the physically unable to perform list. Pace added the offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris are also likely to start camp on PUP as well.

The good news for the Bears is that Pace said he anticiates that tight end Trey Burton will be ready to go from the outset of camp. Sports hernia surgery wiped out his ability to participate in the offseason program.