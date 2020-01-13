Ha Ha Clinton-Dix laughs at former Redskins defensive coordinator joke

During the biggest play of the NFC Divisional round for the Seahawks, a questionable decision may have cost them any chance they had at going to the NFC Championship.

While most fans will be debating whether Packers' tight end Jimmy Graham got enough yardage on the play to secure the first down, others questioned why Seahawks' star Jadeveon Clowney wasn't rushing the quarterback on the most important play of their season.

They dropped Clowney in coverage on 3rd and the season — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) January 13, 2020

The Seahawks brought in Clowney during the offseason after acquiring the former No. 1 selection in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Clowney, when healthy, is by far one of the game's most disruptive pass-rushers, but for some reason, when they needed him to get the quarterback most, he was dropped back in coverage, allowing Aaron Rodgers to get enough time to get the pass off to Graham, ending all hopes of a Seattle comeback.

After NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay drew the comparison to Seattle dropping their best edge rusher in coverage to what former Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky regularly did with Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, it got the attention of a former Redskin who completely agreed.



Former Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix knows all about playing under Greg Manusky, after doing so for the back-half of the 2018 season after Washington acquired the former first-round pick from the Packers.

Washington's defense, now being led by veteran defensive coach Jack Del Rio, sees the importance of having your edge rushers, you know, rush.

"You've got guys like Montez Sweat, [Ryan] Kerrigan," Del Rio told Redskins Nation. "These are guys that are some of your premier edge rushers. It just makes more sense to have them covering less and rushing more. I'll keep it as simple as that."

Clinton-Dix, now a member of the Chicago Bears, enjoyed poking fun at the former Redskins coach.

