49ers broadcasters' hilarious call on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix interception

49ers' broadcasters' hilarious call on Clinton-Dix's pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' broadcasters clearly were waiting all preseason for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to come down with an interception, as they amusingly repeated his first name as he ran the pick back during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clinton-Dix, a former first-round draft pick in 2014, signed with the 49ers on Aug. 12.

Greg Papa and Tim Ryan have to be hoping that Clinton-Dix makes the 49ers' 53-man roster for Week 1, as they were giddy when the Alabama product came down with the interception. 

