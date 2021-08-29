49ers broadcasters' hilarious call on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix interception

49ers' broadcasters' hilarious call on Clinton-Dix's pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' broadcasters clearly were waiting all preseason for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to come down with an interception, as they amusingly repeated his first name as he ran the pick back during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Greg Papa went crazy for Ha Ha’s interception 😂pic.twitter.com/9h0ShFsUsO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 29, 2021

Clinton-Dix, a former first-round draft pick in 2014, signed with the 49ers on Aug. 12.

Greg Papa and Tim Ryan have to be hoping that Clinton-Dix makes the 49ers' 53-man roster for Week 1, as they were giddy when the Alabama product came down with the interception.

