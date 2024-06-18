Clinton baseball wins 1st

Jun. 17—It had the escape velocity. It had two baserunners sprinting toward home. It had all the makings of a walk-off doubleheader-winning hit.

But, it lacked the geometry. It plopped harmlessly into the Muscatine left fielder's glove, and the visiting Huskies (10-11) salvaged Monday's nightcap at the Durgin Complex baseball field, escaping with an 11-10 win.

Clinton's River Kings (1-17), though, won the opening game a bit more decisively, 5-2. Senior Owen Hugunin recorded his team's first win of the season in relief.

The squads played four scoreless innings to begin game 1, with Muscatine taking the first lead in the fifth by plating 2 runs. The River Kings took 1 back in the bottom of the inning and then scored 4 in the sixth.

Senior Ethan Bentley drove in three runs on one hit. Senior Darion Clark and junior Ayden Wiebers each had one RBI. Senior Hunter Lawrence hit a double.

Senior Isaac Huizenga pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up two earned runs on two hits. He struck out one and walked one. Hugunin hurled 1 2/3 scoreless innings striking out two and allowing one hit.

In the second game, Muscatine took the lead with a 4-run first inning and never fell behind. By the middle of the fourth inning, the Huskies led 10-3. Clinton, however, rallied for 5.

Clinton stranded two runners in the fifth after rallying for 5 runs in the fourth cutting the lead to 10-8. Lawrence and freshman Carpenter each drove in two runs.

Muscatine got one more in the top of the sixth, but Clinton got it back with the help of Muscatine miscues. Senior Kinnick Belitz, who got on base after being hit by the first pitch of the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch in the dirt, took third on a fielder's choice groundout hit by Lawrence. Then, the Muscatine catcher dropped a third strike on Huizenga and attempted to throw him out at first. Belitz broke for home and scored.

In the bottom of the seventh, Carpenter and Bentley, each of whom singled were on base, when Belitz came to bat with two outs and singled hard to right. As Carpenter scored and Bentley took third, Belitz advanced to second.

That, however, was where they stayed.

Bentley scored twice in the game and had two hits, a single and a triple.

Belitz scored once, drove in a run and had a sincle and a double.

Carpenter was 2-for-3 with two sincles and two RBIs.

Hugunin scored 1 run and sacrificed in a run.

Huizenga had 2 RBIs and two singles.

Lawrence was 2-for-3 batting.

Junior Taylor Castle, Ayden Wiebers and sophomore Konnor Schroeder each had one hit and scored one run.

Courtesy runners senior Bailey Duncan and junior Drew Steiner each scored a run as did pinch runner Mason Luckiritz.

UP NEXT

Clinton will host Linn-Marr (16-6) at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, June 18) to make up a postponed game. Then Dubuque Senior (11-10) comes to town for a 7 p.m. game at Durgin.