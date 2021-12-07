Clint Frazier says he's glad to no longer be a Yankee after signing with Cubs

Clint Frazier reacts strikeout cropped 6/28/21

Clint Frazier, two weeks after getting released by the Yankees and signing with the Chicago Cubs, spoke for the first time publicly on his next chapter.

He also appeared to take a few shots at New York along the way.

Frazier, whom the Cubs added on a one-year deal last week, took to Twitter with a message for Cubs fans while seemingly jabbing the Yankees.

In a tweet that featured an edited photo of Frazier wearing a Cubs uniform, he wrote, "first off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i'm so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i'll be just as electric for you guys too. here's to leaving my razor at home," including a razor and bear-face emoji at the end.

Frazier followed up in a threaded tweet below the original, "i'll be continuing to wear #77 as well — i requested #7 but unfortunately it was taken, marking that as the first time i ever asked for that number," ending the message with a rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji.

When an apparent Yankee fan reacted to Frazier's second remark with a quote-tweet response that said, "I'm so glad this dude isn't a Yankee anymore," Frazier replied underneath, "so am i," ending the final tweet on four rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis.

Frazier, 27, played his final game of the 2021 season on June 30. He ended his season slashing .187/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 66 games.

Entering the year, Frazier was a player that the Yankees envisioned having a breakout campaign. However, from health to production, Frazier ultimately did not pan out.

"Big leagues is hard," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Nov. 22. "Fortunately for him, his story’s not complete from a baseball standpoint. The bottom line for Clint is he's a guy with a lot of ability and it’s just a matter of -- obviously he's dealt with some different injuries and things that have kept him on and off the field at different times. But I feel like if he gets the right opportunity and the right health, he still has an opportunity to write a really good career story. I certainly wish him well moving forward, but even when you're really talented, nothing's a sure thing."