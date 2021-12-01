Clint Frazier agrees to deal with Cubs: report

Clint Frazier, the Yankees' much-ballyhooed former prospect who never quite panned out, is headed to Chicago.

Frazier agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The news comes after the Yankees designated Frazier for assignment, along with now-former teammates Tyler Wade and Rougned Odor, on Nov. 19. One week ago, the team outright released Frazier and Odor after failing to find trade partners like they did for Wade.

Frazier’s Yankee career comes to an unceremonious end after just 228 games and 807 plate appearances. The best of those plate appearances came in 2019 and 2020 when, finally blessed with regular playing time, Frazier went .267/.347/.497 at the dish with 20 home runs and 20 doubles across the two seasons.

Everything came crashing down in 2021. Frazier was the opening day left fielder, finally taking hold of a starting spot for the team that traded Andrew Miller for him. The red-headed outfielder responded by hitting .156 in March and April and .186 for the season, which ended for him on June 30. That was the last time he played in a big league game, and on July 2 he was placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo.

By August, he was ready for a rehab assignment that got shut down as the dizziness and vision problems failed to get better, and the Yankees ruled out vertigo as its cause. Now with a new team, hopefully some clarity emerges about what was actually happening with Frazier last season.

The terms of Frazier’s deal have not been disclosed yet, but it is a major league deal, according to initial reports.