Clint Eastwood Redefines Machismo in ‘Cry Macho’ Trailer

Clint Eastwood redefines machismo in the trailer for his upcoming movie “Cry Macho,” out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Sept. 17.

The 91-year-old Eastwood directed the film and stars as Mike Milo, an ex-rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who agrees to bring his former boss’ young son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), home from Mexico. On their journey back to Texas, the pair takes backroads and encounters unexpected challenges, all while Mike forms an unlikely connection with Rafo and develops his own sense of redemption.

“This macho thing is overrated,” Eastwood says in the trailer. “Just people trying to be macho to show that they’ve got grit. That’s about all they end up with.”

“Cry Macho” also stars Natalia Traven as Marta and Dwight Yoakam as Mike’s former employer, Howard Polk. The cast also includes Fernanda Urrejola as Leta and Horacio Garcia-Rojas as Aurelio.

“It’s about a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground,” Eastwood told Entertainment Weekly. “He would normally never do it but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again.”

Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Nash. David M. Bernstein executive produces, with Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier serving as producers. The film, premiering both in theaters and on HBO Max on the ad-free plan, will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Watch the trailer below.

