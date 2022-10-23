Clint Capela with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/23/2022
Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/23/2022
Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta Hawks) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/23/2022
ATLANTA (AP) Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected leading scorers. Terry Rozier couldn't play after spraining his right ankle in the home-opening loss to New Orleans on Friday, and Miles Bridges has been sidelined since early July with three felony domestic violence charges.
The Lakers blew a golden opportunity against the Trail Blazers by blowing what seemed like a safe lead in crunch time.
Keegan Murray defended Paul George on Saturday, but a day later, his task was a bit tough when Steph Curry put some nasty moves on him.
It turned into a crazy night at the office for Raps rookie Christian Koloko, who earned his first career ejection after being speared into stands.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Dame Time is back, but the Blazers turned to a summer signee with the game on the line.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an 11-2 run and won it when LeBron James missed a 17-footer at the buzzer. Lillard carried the Blazers for long stretches, scoring 12 points in the final 5:06 before Grant finished it.
Before the Warriors hosted the Kings on Sunday night, Steve Kerr presented Mike Brown and Leandro Barbosa with their 2022 championship rings.
Houston is undefeated in the playoffs thus far.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. The Phillies are going to the World Series. By Jim Salisbury
A prominent sportscaster thinks Darvin Ham doesn't have the chutzpah to bench Russell Westbrook if he's playing poorly.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.