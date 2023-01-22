Clint Capela with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/21/2023
'Star Wars' alum Daisy Ridley embraces being an introvert, 'bug whisperer' and star producer on her Sundance film 'Sometimes I Think About Dying.'
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the refs missed a call on Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies.
Draymond Green's basketball IQ was the difference yet again Wednesday night in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
The reserves have yet to be announced, but some marquee names were not recognized as starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February.
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy feels Rui Hachimura has a skill set that is reminiscent of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a sprained left ankle. The Mavericks said he would not return to the game. Doncic played just three minutes before limping to the locker room during a timeout.
TNT analyst Charles Barkley chimed in on Shannon Sharpe's altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies last week.
Jordan Poole had the perfect reaction when he saw Steph Curry in the tunnel after his game-winner against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Steve Kerr is glad the Warriors won Wednesday night, but he knows his superstar can't let his frustrations get the best of him.
Klay Thompson made another postgame paper airplane Wednesday night. Only this time, it hit a reporter.
Stephen Curry was not happy with Jordan Poole — and officials tossed him from the game in the final seconds on Wednesday night.
Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn't pull away. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and still hung around until the final seconds.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
All eyes are on LeBron James pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record, but James just tied another record held by "The Captain."
There was injury news on multiple NBA fronts Tuesday that could affect the Kings as they try to end the longest playoff drought in league history.
In less than a day Patrick Reed went from calling Rory McIlroy “an immature child” to praising the world No 1 for alerting him to the fact he could return to bed for a few more hours of sleep because of a weather delay to the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
UConn wins fourth consecutive game versus the Lady Vols.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating at halftime of the Huskies' game against the Lady Vols.
After months of injuries and roster setbacks, Nunn's Wizards debut proves he has a lot left in the tank.
AP Poll college basketball all-time rankings. Where do all the best programs and teams rank since the start of the poll?