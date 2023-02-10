Clint Capela with an alley oop vs the Phoenix Suns

Is Russell Westbrook a loser in this deal?
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
The NBA trade deadline helped the Warriors cut down on hefty luxury tax bill this season and next.
Playing at Fiserv Forum before embarking on a four-game road trip, the Bucks were never in the game after the first few minutes.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
The Celtics reportedly made a shrewd move Thursday by landing Mike Muscala from the Thunder at a relatively low cost.
After Daryl Morey made one move before Thursday's trade deadline, there's again a spotlight on how he and the Sixers will handle the buyout market. By Noah Levick
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Ja Morant previously believed he and the Grizzlies would be just fine as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. Now that doesn't appear to be the case.
NBA teams are on the clock as the trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. with a couple of Cleveland Cavaliers being grist for the rumor mill.
Dario Saric is averaging a career-low 5.8 points in 37 games (12 starts) this season after missing all last season returning from a torn right ACL.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers play in a primetime game on TNT. Here's what you should know about LeBron James, the Bucks injury report, trades and more.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.
LeBron James got the scoring record Tuesday, but all was reportedly not well among the Lakers vs. the Thunder.
The Celtics made a minor but important move Thursday by acquiring Mike Muscala from the Thunder. Our Chris Forsberg breaks down the implications of the deal and why it should benefit Boston down the stretch.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”