Clint Capela

Join SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, Chris Williamson, Ashley Nicole Moss and Stefan Bondy on the latest episode The Putback with Ian Begley. Following a tough New York Knicks loss to the Chicago Bulls, the crew dives into the continued struggles of the starting lineup and make their suggestions on how Tom Thibodeau could adjust his rotations to better fit the players' strengths. Could Evan Fournier be better suited for the speed of the bench rotation? They also examine Mitchell Robinson and what his future could look like if the Knicks decide to trade him and not extend him. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise.