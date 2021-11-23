Clint Capela
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
The five-team deal that netted the Wizards much-needed depth is heralded as one of the premier offseason moves, a deal that has elevated the Wizards.
LeBron looks like he tries to say it was an accident when it happened.
HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2021-22 NBA MVP Race, with this week's edition again headlined by Kevin Durant passing Nikola Jokic.
LeBron James is missing one game. Markieff Morris is missing his eighth, with no end in sight. Sunday night's mess in Detroit - the second significant on-court fracas in the NBA this season - earned James the first suspension of his 19-year career, plus got the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart a two-game suspension on top of the eight stitches that were needed to close a gash in his head.
Prominent analysts are wondering if the Kings guard's days in Sacramento are numbered.
Shumpert is the 12th athlete to win the show, and the first NBA player.
"I've always believed that KP hasn't played his best basketball yet. Now you're seeing why we didn't trade him," Cuban said. "He's a great player. He's a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But ...
"When you trade a superstar, you never get the best end of it."
Jordan Poole received high praise from five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.
Zaza enjoyed being back on the floor with his good friend.
Join SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, Chris Williamson, Ashley Nicole Moss and Stefan Bondy on the latest episode The Putback with Ian Begley. Following a tough New York Knicks loss to the Chicago Bulls, the crew dives into the continued struggles of the starting lineup and make their suggestions on how Tom Thibodeau could adjust his rotations to better fit the players' strengths. Could Evan Fournier be better suited for the speed of the bench rotation? They also examine Mitchell Robinson and what his future could look like if the Knicks decide to trade him and not extend him. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise.
The UConn superstar had 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds against the No. 1 Gamecocks, but it wasn't good enough for the Hall of Fame coach.
Early look at NBA rookie power rankings, according to ESPN's Mike Schmitz, featuring Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Franz Wagner
With new seasons for college basketball and many international leagues now underway, here's an early look at top 2022 NBA draft prospects.
While Tyrese Maxey has been a revelation as a starter, the Sixers still have areas to address if they hope to contend for an NBA title with this group
Phoenix Suns won their 13th straight game, 115-111, Monday night after nearly squandering a 15-point lead with under five minutes left in fourth.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls learned what they can — and can’t — do without Alex Caruso in a 109-77 drubbing by the Indiana Pacers. Caruso was ruled out with a bruised left wrist hours before tipoff Monday night at the United Center. Coach Billy Donovan said the injury nagged the guard for several games, and he aggravated the wrist by catching himself while taking a charge against the New York ...
Sean Cunningham: Tristan Thompson critical of his Sacramento Kings team once again, calling out the soft play, shooting struggles, lack of defense and another 4th quarter collapse in Monday's loss to the Sixers. Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham ...
Kuzma's fit got hundreds of thousands of reactions on Monday night.
The Athletic said Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no longer the key guy for the team based on his play this year.