Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Bowyer was in the top-five most of the 50-minute session but bolted to the top of the speed chart in the final minutes behind an average lap speed of 178.059 mph.

Byron ended up second (177.223 mph) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson was third (177.148 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has not been a particularly good track for Bowyer during his career. In 15 starts, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. 

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.

About 19 minutes into the session, the caution was displayed for debris on the track. Cars returned to action a few minutes later.

Ross Chastain was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice after his No. 15 Chevrolet was late to inspection last weekend at Indianapolis.

1

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

21

30.327

 

 

178.059

2

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

29

30.470

0.143

0.143

177.223

3

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

19

30.483

0.156

0.013

177.148

4

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

20

30.552

0.225

0.069

176.748

5

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

27

30.563

0.236

0.011

176.684

6

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

25

30.564

0.237

0.001

176.678

7

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

24

30.60

0.273

0.036

176.471

8

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

23

30.613

0.286

0.013

176.396

9

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

25

30.625

0.298

0.012

176.327

10

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

33

30.639

0.312

0.014

176.246

11

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

23

30.645

0.318

0.006

176.211

12

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

26

30.677

0.350

0.032

176.028

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

27

30.679

0.352

0.002

176.016

14

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

28

30.688

0.361

0.009

175.965

15

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

23

30.711

0.384

0.023

175.833

16

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

19

30.718

0.391

0.007

175.793

17

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

28

30.770

0.443

0.052

175.496

18

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

21

30.816

0.489

0.046

175.234

19

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

28

30.817

0.490

0.001

175.228

20

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

34

30.823

0.496

0.006

175.194

21

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

24

30.866

0.539

0.043

174.950

22

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

16

30.886

0.559

0.020

174.836

23

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

25

30.930

0.603

0.044

174.588

24

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

27

30.984

0.657

0.054

174.284

25

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

25

31.013

0.686

0.029

174.121

26

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

24

31.076

0.749

0.063

173.768

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

29

31.178

0.851

0.102

173.199

28

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

24

31.204

0.877

0.026

173.055

29

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

19

31.357

1.030

0.153

172.210

30

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

14

31.366

1.039

0.009

172.161

31

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

15

31.439

1.112

0.073

171.761

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

15

31.458

1.131

0.019

171.657

33

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

20

31.486

1.159

0.028

171.505

34

53

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

6

31.870

1.543

0.384

169.438

35

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

5

31.890

1.563

0.020

169.332

36

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

10

32.219

1.892

0.329

167.603

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

9

32.493

2.166

0.274

166.190

38

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

13

32.559

2.232

0.066

165.853

39

66

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

11

33.364

3.037

0.805

161.851

