Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas
Bowyer was in the top-five most of the 50-minute session but bolted to the top of the speed chart in the final minutes behind an average lap speed of 178.059 mph.
Byron ended up second (177.223 mph) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson was third (177.148 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway has not been a particularly good track for Bowyer during his career. In 15 starts, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes.
Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.
About 19 minutes into the session, the caution was displayed for debris on the track. Cars returned to action a few minutes later.
Ross Chastain was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice after his No. 15 Chevrolet was late to inspection last weekend at Indianapolis.
1
14
Ford
21
30.327
178.059
2
24
Chevrolet
29
30.470
0.143
0.143
177.223
3
48
Chevrolet
19
30.483
0.156
0.013
177.148
4
17
Ford
20
30.552
0.225
0.069
176.748
5
3
Chevrolet
27
30.563
0.236
0.011
176.684
6
2
Ford
25
30.564
0.237
0.001
176.678
7
11
Toyota
24
30.60
0.273
0.036
176.471
8
13
Chevrolet
23
30.613
0.286
0.013
176.396
9
41
Ford
25
30.625
0.298
0.012
176.327
10
9
Chevrolet
33
30.639
0.312
0.014
176.246
11
8
Chevrolet
23
30.645
0.318
0.006
176.211
12
19
Toyota
26
30.677
0.350
0.032
176.028
13
22
Ford
27
30.679
0.352
0.002
176.016
14
18
Toyota
28
30.688
0.361
0.009
175.965
15
10
Ford
23
30.711
0.384
0.023
175.833
16
12
Ford
19
30.718
0.391
0.007
175.793
17
88
Chevrolet
28
30.770
0.443
0.052
175.496
18
4
Ford
21
30.816
0.489
0.046
175.234
19
20
Toyota
28
30.817
0.490
0.001
175.228
20
95
Toyota
34
30.823
0.496
0.006
175.194
21
6
Ford
24
30.866
0.539
0.043
174.950
22
42
Chevrolet
16
30.886
0.559
0.020
174.836
23
1
Chevrolet
25
30.930
0.603
0.044
174.588
24
38
Ford
27
30.984
0.657
0.054
174.284
25
21
Ford
25
31.013
0.686
0.029
174.121
26
34
Ford
24
31.076
0.749
0.063
173.768
27
43
Chevrolet
29
31.178
0.851
0.102
173.199
28
47
Chevrolet
24
31.204
0.877
0.026
173.055
29
36
Ford
19
31.357
1.030
0.153
172.210
30
15
Chevrolet
14
31.366
1.039
0.009
172.161
31
37
Chevrolet
15
31.439
1.112
0.073
171.761
32
00
Chevrolet
15
31.458
1.131
0.019
171.657
33
32
Ford
20
31.486
1.159
0.028
171.505
34
53
Chevrolet
6
31.870
1.543
0.384
169.438
35
51
Chevrolet
5
31.890
1.563
0.020
169.332
36
52
Chevrolet
10
32.219
1.892
0.329
167.603
37
77
Chevrolet
9
32.493
2.166
0.274
166.190
38
27
Chevrolet
13
32.559
2.232
0.066
165.853
39
66
Toyota
11
33.364
3.037
0.805
161.851