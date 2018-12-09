Clint Bowyer revs up Kansas City Chiefs' pregame tradition Clint Bowyer put his trademark energy into a pre-game tradition for his hometown NFL team Sunday, banging the drum before the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Bowyer — a native of Emporia, Kansas — wore a custom Chiefs jersey that sported his car number with Stewart-Haas Racing: 14. Start your engines! …

Bowyer — a native of Emporia, Kansas — wore a custom Chiefs jersey that sported his car number with Stewart-Haas Racing: 14.



The 39-year-old driver also attended the Chiefs’ 45-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. That Oct. 21 game followed his 13th-place finish in a postseason race earlier that day at Kansas Speedway.

It’s not the first time that the Chiefs have delivered a NASCAR flavor to their game-day experience. Last season, the K.C. offense toasted a long-distance Tyreek Hill touchdown by mocking a NASCAR-style pit stop in their end-zone celebration. Bowyer approved.