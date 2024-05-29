Clint Bowyer to pilot No. 7 Spire truck at Nashville

Clint Bowyer will suit up for Spire Motorsports and drive the No. 7 Chevrolet truck in the Rackley Roofing 200 on June 28 at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET, FS2, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Bowyer will be the seventh different driver to wheel the No. 7 Spire truck this season.

Bowyer retired from full-time competition after the 2020 Cup Series season and is currently a race-day analyst for NASCAR on FOX.

The 44-year-old will reconnect with crew chief Brian Pattie, who was atop the pit box for Bowyer from 2012-2015 at Michael Waltrip Racing. Bowyer is a 10-time winner in the Cup Series and a three-time winner in the Truck Series.

After 11 races, the No. 7 team sits fifth in the 2024 Truck Series owner point standings after earning two wins, five top fives and seven top-10 finishes.

Kyle Busch earned the team‘s two victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. Last weekend, Connor Mosack finished eighth in the No. 7 Truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway.