Clingan scores 21 as UConn men finish nonconference slate with 76-63 win over No. 10 Gonzaga in Seattle

SEATTLE -– The UConn men’s basketball team wrapped up its nonconference slate with a 76-63 win in a not-so-neutral game against Gonzaga in the Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night.

Donovan Clingan poured in 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field with eight rebounds, a pair of blocks and a steal. Cam Spencer scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Alex Karaban had 11 with eight coming in the second half. Tristen Newton added nine on seven shots and had three rebounds and five assists.

Friday’s game was a rematch of last year’s Elite Eight, which UConn dominated and won 82-54 in Las Vegas before going on to claim the program’s fifth national championship. On their quest for back-to-back titles, the win over Gonzaga was UConn’s second in three top 10 matchups in the last two weeks.

UConn went to Clingan early for six quick points and, with a stepback 3 from Newton, started the game on a 9-2 run. Gonzaga, with Anton Watson and former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard doing most of the scoring, kept its deficit within five points for much of the first half.

But then the game came to Spencer. The graduate guard made back-to-back 3s to give UConn a 32-24 lead at the 5:44 mark. After Spencer’s third 3-pointer of the game, his fourth consecutive made shot, he picked up a loose ball and passed up to Stephon Castle who finished a euro-step layup in transition. His freshman classmate Solo Ball, who remained in the starting lineup Friday, hit a 3-pointer about a minute later that gave UConn a 45-32 lead with less than a minute to go.

Nembhard, who finished with 15 points, made another layup before the end of the half, cutting UConn’s lead to 45-34 at the break.

UConn had assists on 11 of its 17 made field goals and shot 63% from the field in the opening half, making 7 of 9 from 3 (78%) to make up for Gonzaga’s 8-1 advantage on the offensive glass.

Clingan converted a 3-point play under the basket and made a pair of free throws to extend UConn’s lead to 52-36, forcing Gonzaga head coach Mark Few to call a timeout just over two minutes into the second half.

The Huskies went quiet for about five minutes without a made field goal after a layup from Karaban made it an 18-point game at the 16:27 mark. Shooting struggles continued as UConn began the second half shooting just 6 of 13 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3, and turned the ball over five times in the first 12 minutes after the break as Gonzaga brought the score back to within 11.

Hassan Diarra, who finished with nine points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 15 minutes off the bench, found Clingan for a momentum-snatching alley-oop after Gonzaga got within 10 and added a fastbreak layup on the next possession. Another pair of free throws from the senior pushed UConn’s lead back to 15 with about two minutes left.

UConn (10-1) begins Big East play on the road at Seton Hall on Wednesday and will host Rick Pitino, Nahiem Alleyne and St. John’s on Dec. 23, before the holiday break.