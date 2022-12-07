Clinching scenarios for NFL playoff picture: Which teams can lock up postseason spot in Week 14?

Two teams can clinch division titles in Week 14, and neither is named the Philadelphia Eagles.

By the time Sunday night arrives, both the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs could be popping champagne for their respective NFC North and AFC West titles.

Philadelphia, currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC with one loss on the season, can still formally punch its ticket to the postseason on Sunday, however.

The scenarios this week are straightforward. That won't always be the case as wild card spots become claimed, and the "in the hunt" picture thins. Until then, let's embrace the simplicity.

Minnesota Vikings can clinch NFC North with:

A win or a tie against the Detroit Lions (5-7).

The Lions have turned a corner under second-year coach Dan Campbell and will be looking to avenge a Week 3 loss. Detroit led 24-14 in the fourth quarter but Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds remaining to give Minnesota a 28-24 win.

Kansas City Chiefs can clinch AFC West with:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

A win AND a Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) loss.

The Chiefs travel to Denver for a matchup against the lowly Broncos (3-9).

The Chargers are coming off a 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will face the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football." A victory would go a long way to putting Los Angeles back in the picture.

Philadelphia Eagles can clinch playoff berth with:

A win or tie OR losses by the Seattle Seahawks AND San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles, fresh off a 35-10 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans, face the New York Giants (7-4-1) in the first matchup of the season between the two NFC East rivals.

The Seahawks, currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC, have the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. The 49ers host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

