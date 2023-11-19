Clinched: Takeaways as the Iowa Hawkeyes beat Illinois to win the Big Ten West

Who says wins have to be pretty to be effective? In fact, who even cares if wins are pretty if they are effective? The Iowa Hawkeyes do not care and that attitude has them heading to Indianapolis as the outright Big Ten West champions. They are not apologizing for winning.

Iowa clinched the Big Ten West with a 15-13 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in a way that only the Hawkeyes could. Aside from getting out to an early 2-0 lead, Iowa trailed most of the way until lightning in the form of Kaleb Johnson struck late to cement the victory.

The win was a vintage Iowa win under Kirk Ferentz. Do enough on offense, play the field position game, play great defense, and strike when the time is right.

Iowa is headed back to Indy as the Big Ten West champs with the division clinched before the regular season has even ended. Here are the biggest takeaways from Iowa’s monumental win over the Illini.

Brian Ferentz deserved this moment

Whatever your stance on Brian Ferentz is, this moment was special for him and his father Kirk Ferentz. Brian has been through it all. To get this team to rally behind him and win their division is a testament to how this team feels about him.

As soon as Iowa got the crucial first down late to ice the game, the sidelines erupted with hugs and embraces of Brian Ferentz. I am going to remove my journalism hat here and recognize that for what it is.

I don’t need stats, points, you name it to tell me how to feel. To know what type of man he is was clear as day when he received hugs and the Gatorade bath. That moment was special and told me all I need to know about how this team, the group we should all care about the most, feels about him.

They did it for Brian Ferentz. A lot of folks have no clue and a lot of folks will deny it, but they’d be wrong… they did. And you know what… good for them. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Q48kXTxsPm — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 19, 2023

Good for Brian Ferentz. He deserved this moment. And I am glad to witness it.

Iowa's defense once again is king

This defense has 13 pass breakups. What an incredible showing of attacking the ball and nullifying pass plays at the root. Getting your hands on that many balls is demoralizing for the offense, especially when four are by defensive linemen.

On top of it all, this unit held Illinois to 13 points. You are going to win a lot of games holding teams to that total. They held the Illini passing game to 22-of-47 passing (46.8% completion percentage) and just 4.6 yards per attempt.

On the ground, Illinois could only muster up 65 yards on 23 carries, an average of 2.8 yards per carry. The ground game, like the rest of the Illini’s offensive attack, was stifled.

Kaleb Johnson has the clutch gene

Kaleb Johnson seems to have “it” when it is needed the most. The sophomore got back on track today with 10 carries for 53 yards, an average of 5.3 yards per carry. His most important run of the day put Iowa on top for good when he broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown scamper with less than five minutes remaining.

In his encore, Johnson was able to convert a third-and-8 for a first down to allow Iowa the opportunity to kneel on the ball and run the clock out. Regardless of how his year has been, Kaleb Johnson has proven he has the clutch gene for Iowa.

Tory Taylor saved his best for last

On his final day suiting up inside Kinnick Stadium, Tory Taylor might have just saved his best for last. The legendary punter put on an act for the ages and will be remembered in Iowa Hawkeyes’ lore forever.

Taylor punted eight times on the day. He averaged a booming 51.6 yards per punt. His ability to flip the field may have gone unnoticed most of the day, but it is a key catalyst in Iowa being able to hang around and strike late.

Tory Taylor is the best punter to wear the Iowa uniform and he went out with a bang.

Never apologize for winning

Who cares how it was done? Iowa is 9-2 and the outright Big Ten West champs before the regular season has even concluded. Never apologize for winning games. You play who your schedule says.

The six other teams in the Big Ten West faced the same opponents and had every opportunity to do what Iowa went and took. The Hawkeyes simply did it better than the rest and won games even if it isn’t what the national media wants.

Never apologize for winning games.

