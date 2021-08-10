Climate protesters target Australia's parliament

The protests came after a United Nations report warned global warming is close to spiralling out of control, adding to mounting pressure on Australia - one of the world's largest per capita carbon emitters - to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resisted efforts to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, and said again on Tuesday his government would prioritize investment in technology to lower emissions.

The protesters attempted to spray paint "climate duty of care" on the walls of the two buildings before police intervened. They also glued their hands to the parliament forecourt and set a pram on fire. A total of eight people were arrested.