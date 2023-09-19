Climate Protesters Rally Outside Bank of America Tower in Manhattan

At least 20 climate protesters were arrested outside the Bank of America Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday, September 19, local news reported.

Protesters with the Rainforest Action Network, among other groups, gathered outside the bank’s offices to demand they divest fossil fuels, the group said.

Climate protests were ongoing across New York this week as the United Nations General Assemble kicked off. Over 100 climate activists were arrested on Monday after staging a blockade of the Federal Reserve Bank. On Friday, at least sixteen were arrested outside the MoMA after protesting the museum’s ties to a fossil fuel investor.

This footage by Collin Rees, a campaigner with Oil Change International, shows the protests outside Bank of America Tower on Tuesday. Credit: Collin Rees via Storyful