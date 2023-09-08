Climate Protesters Disrupt US Open

Play was temporarily disrupted by protesters at the US Open in Queens on Thursday, September 7, video shows.

Footage posted to Twitter by @ThisisTheMazzi shows spectators standing up at Arthur Ashe Stadium during Thursday evening’s stoppage.

According to reports, the protesters were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels,” and at least one protester glued himself to the ground.

Police responded and led two protesters away, according to local media. Credit: @ThisisTheMazzi via Storyful