Climate Change Report Projects Significant Consequences for Food Supply
The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts what will happen to farming, fishing, and livestock with slight increases in global temperatures.
An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.
Keepers at the zoo put four-year-old Asiatic lioness Arya's breakfast inside a pair of edible paper mâché globes.The lion arrived at the zoo in April as part of an internationally coordinated breeding program for the endangered species.World Lion Day is an independent campaign to raise lion conservation awareness worldwide.
It is the world's third largest carbon emitter, but hasn't set a date for becoming carbon neutral.
The bear walked into a Ralphs supermarket in the Porter Ranch neighborhood on Saturday. Wildlife officials ultimately tranquilized and relocated it.
The idea that humans are changing the climate by dumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is as close to certain as science gets.
The U.N. report on climate change will show markets rewarding companies for cutting greenhouse-gas emissions faster than previously expected, one analyst notes.
A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico later on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Wildfires raging in Greece for the past week have proven an unexpected adversary for migrating storks.The birds, heading to Africa, are losing their way en route, and crashing into city power lines after becoming disorientated.That's according to animal welfare group, ANIMA.Its president, Maria Ganoti, says the storks are being found in places totally unrelated to their migration. "Because the animals are upset, they fall onto electricity poles and are electrocuted on the cables. We have many storks, it is the first time we have had so many dead storks in Athens, not since another event that took place 12 years ago. People in Athens are picking up dead storks from their lawns."Every year, storks coming from central Europe and northern Greece cross the Attica region.They gather about 45 miles southeast of the capital, waiting for favorable northern winds to help carry them across the Mediterranean into Africa for the winter.Ganoti estimates that some 20 storks have perished so far trying to do this trip.At least four are being treated at ANIMA's first aid center.Once they heal they will be taken to the eastern Greek coast, where they will be released to continue their journey with other herds flying south.But the storks aren't the only animals suffering because of the fires. ANIMA is taking care of other sick species too. "Some of the animals that are here will die. The turtles for example, if they have inhaled a lot of smoke and have been burned internally they will not be able to eat and they will die. You cannot do something about that".By Monday (August 9), the fires had been contained in Attica, but the devastation left behind will take a long time to repair.
As CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, the U.N.'s climate report released Monday warns the world that climate change is reaching a tipping point. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to say there's still a "climate cure," but we have to act now.
