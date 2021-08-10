Climate Change Report Projects Significant Consequences for Food Supply

Reuters Videos

Wildfires raging in Greece for the past week have proven an unexpected adversary for migrating storks.The birds, heading to Africa, are losing their way en route, and crashing into city power lines after becoming disorientated.That's according to animal welfare group, ANIMA.Its president, Maria Ganoti, says the storks are being found in places totally unrelated to their migration. "Because the animals are upset, they fall onto electricity poles and are electrocuted on the cables. We have many storks, it is the first time we have had so many dead storks in Athens, not since another event that took place 12 years ago. People in Athens are picking up dead storks from their lawns."Every year, storks coming from central Europe and northern Greece cross the Attica region.They gather about 45 miles southeast of the capital, waiting for favorable northern winds to help carry them across the Mediterranean into Africa for the winter.Ganoti estimates that some 20 storks have perished so far trying to do this trip.At least four are being treated at ANIMA's first aid center.Once they heal they will be taken to the eastern Greek coast, where they will be released to continue their journey with other herds flying south.But the storks aren't the only animals suffering because of the fires. ANIMA is taking care of other sick species too. "Some of the animals that are here will die. The turtles for example, if they have inhaled a lot of smoke and have been burned internally they will not be able to eat and they will die. You cannot do something about that".By Monday (August 9), the fires had been contained in Attica, but the devastation left behind will take a long time to repair.