Climate change: UN to reveal landmark IPCC report findings

·6 min read
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece
Wildfires have been burning in Greece in recent days

The world's largest ever report into climate change will be published later, setting out the stark reality of the state of the planet.

The study is by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - a UN group that looked at 14,000 scientific papers.

It will be the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades.

Scientists say it will likely be bad news - but with "nuggets of optimism".

And environmental experts have said it will be a "massive wake-up call" to governments to cut emissions.

The last time the IPCC looked at the science of global warming was in 2013 - and scientists believe they have learnt a lot more since then.

In recent years, the world has seen record-breaking temperatures, raging wildfires and devastating flooding.

Some papers studied by the panel show that some of the changes humans are inadvertently making to the climate will not be reversed for hundreds or maybe thousands of years.

The IPCC's findings - which will be revealed at a press conference at 09:00 BST - will also be used during a major summit hosted by the UK in November.

The summit, COP26, which is run by the UN, is seen as a critical moment if climate change is going to be brought under control. Leaders from 196 countries will meet to try and agree action.

Alok Sharma, the UK minister who is leading the summit, said at the weekend that the world was almost running out of time to avoid catastrophe - and the effects of climate change were already happening.

Analysis box by Roger Harrabin, Environment analyst
Analysis box by Roger Harrabin, Environment analyst

The intergovernmental panel brings together representatives of world governments who appraise research by scientists. That means all governments buy into the findings.

The last panel was in 2013 and researchers say much has firmed up since then.

Previously, for instance, they were reluctant to ascribe extreme events such as heatwaves and torrential rain to being at least partly down to climate change.

Now in the case of the heatdome in the US in June, they're confident to say it would have been almost impossible without climate change.

They say the world will continue to get hotter.

It will also - especially in northern Europe - get wetter, though droughts will increase too as weather patterns shifts.

The panel studied papers showing that sea level would continue to rise for hundreds or possibly thousands of years because of heat already trapped in the ocean deep.

Research does confirm though, that if politicians can stick to holding global temperature increase down to 1.5C, on pre-industrial times, the worst catastrophes can still be avoided.

Prof Piers Forster, an expert in climate change from the University of Leeds, said the report "will be able to say a whole lot more about the extremes we are experiencing today and it will be able to be categoric that our emissions of greenhouse gases are causing them and they are also going to get worse".

"The report will come with quite a lot of bad news about where we are and where we're going, but there are going to be nuggets of optimism in there which I think are really good for the climate change negotiations," he told LBC.

One of the causes for optimism he mentioned was that there is still a chance of keeping global warming to below 1.5 degrees.

Experts say the impacts of climate change are far more severe when the increase is greater than 1.5C. So far, global temperatures have climbed to 1.2C above pre-industrial levels.

The Paris climate agreement in 2015 established the goal of keeping the increase in the global average temperature to no more than 2C and to try not to surpass 1.5C.

Temperature curve
Temperature curve

Richard Black, from non-profit organisation the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: "Coming just before COP26, this report is a massive wake-up call to all those governments that have not yet put forward realistic plans to cut emissions over the next decade.

"It will show that choices made now have a big effect on our future - leading to a runaway world of wild weather impacts and incalculable risks at one end, and at the other a future where climate change is constrained within manageable bounds."

So, what can we expect from the report?

According to many observers, there have been significant improvements in the science in the last few years.

"Our models have gotten better, we have a better understanding of the physics and the chemistry and the biology, and so they're able to simulate and project future temperature changes and precipitation changes much better than they were," said Dr Stephen Cornelius from WWF, an observer at IPCC meetings.

"Another change has been that attribution sciences have increased vastly in the last few years. We can make greater links between climate change and extreme weather events."

As well as updates on temperature projections, there will likely be a strong focus on the question of humanity's role in creating the climate crisis.

In the last report in 2013, the IPCC said that humans were the "dominant cause" of global warming since the 1950s.

The message in the latest report is expected to be even stronger, with warnings of how soon global temperatures could rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Experts say the impacts of climate change are far more severe when the increase is greater than 1.5C.

It is expected that this time the IPCC will also outline just how much of an influence humans are having on the oceans, the atmosphere and other aspects of our planetary systems.

One of the most important questions concerns sea-level rise. This has long been a controversial issue for the IPCC, with their previous projections scorned by some scientists as far too conservative.

"In the past they have been so reluctant to give a plausible upper limit on sea-level rise, and we hope that they finally come around this time," said Prof Arthur Petersen, from UCL in London.

As the world has experienced a series of devastating fires and floods in recent months that have been linked to climate change, the report will also include a new chapter linking extreme weather events to rising temperatures.

What is the IPCC?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a UN body set up in 1988 to assess the science around climate change.

The IPCC provides governments with scientific information they can use to develop policies on global heating.

The first of its comprehensive Assessment Reports on climate change was released in 1992. The sixth in this series will be split into four volumes, the first of which - covering the physical science behind climate change - will be published on Monday. Further parts of the review will cover impacts and solutions.

A summary has been approved in a process involving scientists and representatives of 195 governments.

Our Planet Matters header
Our Planet Matters header

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho task force on critical race theory indoctrination is an attack on teachers

    The task force is a distraction from the real issue of underfunding Idaho’s public education system. │ Opinion

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Seaweed Farmers in Indonesia Struggle in Face of Climate Change

    Seaweed has been this community's main source of income for 15 years — now climate change is destroying that This video "Seaweed Farmers in Indonesia Struggle in Face of Climate Change", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

    Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.

  • Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. "The situation is very difficult," Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • King and Queen of rewilding: ‘We are not hypocrites’

    They are known as the King and Queen of Rewilding for their promotion of the practice of restoring their Sussex estate to its previously uncultivated state.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires

    PEFKI, Greece (Reuters) -Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • Libya's wildlife treasure island at risk of ruin

    Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.

  • 2 perfectly preserved cave lion cubs from the Ice Age, still with whiskers and fur, unearthed by scientists

    The cubs, nicknamed Boris and Sparta, were nearly perfectly preserved by the Russian permafrost for up to 43,000 years ago, scientists believe.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • UN science panel to release key report on climate change

    A U.N.-appointed panel of experts is releasing a key report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information on climate change. The report will provide governments with up-to-date facts on the current impacts and future risks of global warming ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November in Glasgow. It will also examine how various options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will affect the pace of climate change over the coming decades.

  • Flooding and sea level rises to get worse amid climate crisis, world leaders to be warned

    Flooding and sea level rises due to global warming will get worse, world leaders are expected to be told on Monday as a landmark study will reveal the dangers of failing to meet the 1.5C Paris climate goals.

  • Why China's climate policy matters to us all

    The global battle against climate change is likely to be won or lost in China.

  • California and the West aren't alone; Canada's northern forests are on fire, too

    Global warming has made forests hotter, drier and more flammable everywhere, and that's bad for everyone.

  • Arguing over degrowth

    A series of new articles and studies illustrate the growing struggle over "degrowth" — the argument by some environmentalists that we must shrink and rebalance the global economy to avoid climate catastrophe.Why it matters: Degrowth is a radical solution for what can feel like a radical problem, but it's difficult to avoid the conclusion that if it could ever be implemented, degrowth would be a cure worse than the disease.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.