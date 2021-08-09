Climate change: IPCC report is 'code red for humanity'

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·8 min read
drought
drought

Humanity's damaging impact on the climate is a "statement of fact", say UN scientists in a landmark study.

The report says that ongoing emissions of warming gases could also see a key temperature limit broken in just over a decade.

The authors also show that a rise in sea levels approaching 2m by the end of this century "cannot be ruled out".

But there is new hope that deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases could stabilise rising temperatures.

This sober assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) features in a 42-page document known as the Summary for Policymakers.

It leads a series of reports that will be published over coming months and is the first major review of the science of climate change since 2013. Its release comes less than three months before a key climate summit in Glasgow known as COP26.

"Today's IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity," said UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

"If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But, as today's report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses. I count on government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure COP26 is a success."

In strong, confident tones, the IPCC's document says "it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land".

Infographic
Infographic

According to Prof Ed Hawkins, from the University of Reading, UK, and one of the report's authors, the scientists cannot be any clearer on this point.

"It is a statement of fact, we cannot be any more certain; it is unequivocal and indisputable that humans are warming the planet."

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, said: "By using sports terms, one could say the atmosphere has been exposed to doping, which means we have begun observing extremes more often than before."

The authors say that since 1970, global surface temperatures have risen faster than in any other 50-year period over the past 2,000 years.

This warming is "already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe".

Whether it's heatwaves like the ones recently experienced in Greece and western North America, or floods like those in Germany and China, "their attribution to human influence has strengthened" over the past decade.

IPCC report fast facts

  • Global surface temperature was 1.09C higher in the decade between 2011-2020 than between 1850-1900.

  • The past five years have been the hottest on record since 1850

  • The recent rate of sea level rise has nearly tripled compared with 1901-1971

  • Human influence is "very likely" (90%) the main driver of the global retreat of glaciers since the 1990s and the decrease in Arctic sea-ice

  • It is "virtually certain" that hot extremes including heatwaves have become more frequent and more intense since the 1950s, while cold events have become less frequent and less severe

The new report also makes clear that the warming we've experienced to date has made changes to many of our planetary support systems that are irreversible on timescales of centuries to millennia.

The oceans will continue to warm and become more acidic. Mountain and polar glaciers will continue melting for decades or centuries.

"The consequences will continue to get worse for every bit of warming," said Prof Hawkins.

"And for many of these consequences, there's no going back."

fires
fires

When it comes to sea level rise, the scientists have modelled a likely range for different levels of emissions.

However, a rise of around 2m by the end of this century cannot be ruled out - and neither can a 5m rise by 2150.

Such outcomes, while unlikely, would threaten many millions more people in coastal areas with flooding by 2100.

One key aspect of the report is the expected rate of temperature rise and what it means for the safety of humanity.

Almost every nation on Earth signed up to the goals of the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

This pact aims to keep the rise in global temperatures well below 2C this century and to pursue efforts to keep it under 1.5C.

This new report says that under all the emissions scenarios considered by the scientists, both targets will be broken this century unless huge cuts in carbon take place.

chart
chart

The authors believe that 1.5C will be reached by 2040 in all scenarios. If emissions aren't slashed in the next few years, this will happen even earlier.

This was predicted in the IPCC's special report on 1.5C in 2018 and this new study now confirms it.

"We will hit one-and-a-half degrees in individual years much earlier. We already hit it in two months during the El Niño in 2016," said Prof Malte Meinshausen, an IPCC author from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

What is the IPCC?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a UN body set up in 1988 to assess the science around climate change.

It provides governments with scientific information they can use to develop policies on global heating.

The first of its comprehensive Assessment Reports on climate change was released in 1992. The sixth in this series will be split into four volumes. The new report - from scientists on the IPCC's Working Group 1 - is the first of these volumes to be released.

"The new report's best estimate is the middle of 2034, but the uncertainty is huge and ranges between now and never."

The consequences of going past 1.5C over a period of years would be unwelcome in a world that has already experienced a rapid uptick in extreme events with a temperature rise since pre-industrial times of 1.1C.

"We will see even more intense and more frequent heatwaves," said Dr Friederike Otto, from the University of Oxford, UK, and one of the IPCC report's authors.

Alok
COP26 president designate Alok Sharma visiting Bolivia recently to drum up support for an ambitious outcome in Glasgow

"And we will also see an increase in heavy rainfall events on a global scale, and also increases in some types of droughts in some regions of the world."

So what can be done?

While this report is more clear and confident about the downsides to warming, the scientists are more hopeful that if we can cut global emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero by the middle of this century, we can halt and possibly reverse the rise in temperatures.

Infographic
Infographic

Reaching net zero involves reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible using clean technology, then burying any remaining releases using carbon capture and storage, or absorbing them by planting trees.

"The thought before was that we could get increasing temperatures even after net zero," said another co-author, Prof Piers Forster from the University of Leeds, UK.

"But we now expect nature to be kind to us and if we are able to achieve net zero, we hopefully won't get any further temperature increase; and if we are able to achieve net zero greenhouse gases, we should eventually be able to reverse some of that temperature increase and get some cooling."

Five future impacts

  • Temperatures will reach 1.5C above 1850-1900 levels by 2040 under all emissions scenarios

  • The Arctic is likely to be practically ice-free in September at least once before 2050 in all scenarios assessed

  • There will be an increasing occurrence of some extreme events "unprecedented in the historical record" even at warming of 1.5C

  • Extreme sea level events that occurred once a century in the recent past are projected to occur at least annually at more than half of tidal gauge locations by 2100

  • There will be likely increases in fire weather in many regions

While the future projections of warming are clearer than ever in this report, and many impacts simply cannot be avoided, the authors caution against fatalism.

"Lowering global warming really minimises the likelihood of hitting these tipping points," said Dr Otto. "We are not doomed."

A tipping point refers to when part of the Earth's climate system undergoes an abrupt change in response to continued warming.

For political leaders, the report is another in a long line of wake-up calls, but since it comes so close to November's COP26 global climate summit, it carries extra weight.

Follow Matt on Twitter.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

What concerns do you have around climate change and this report? What are you doing to help protect the environment? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Recommended Stories

  • Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report

    The U.N. climate panel has released its most comprehensive assessment https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 of climate change yet. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) used its strongest terms yet to assert that humans are causing climate change, with the first line of its report summary reading: "It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land." The stark language marked a shift from previous IPCC reports, which had said it was "extremely likely" that industrial activity was to blame.

  • UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit

    Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations calls a “code red for humanity.” “It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which calls climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal,” makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.

  • What is a ‘black swan’ event and why are they key to the climate crisis?

    A new climate report warns of ‘black swan’ events that can cause a crisis. But what are they?

  • U.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts by humans

    The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, scientists warn in a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Describing the report as a "code red for humanity," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged an immediate end to coal energy and other high-polluting fossil fuels.

  • Climate change: UN to reveal landmark IPCC report findings

    The report will be a "massive wake-up call" to governments to cut emissions, environmental experts say.

  • UN report: Effects of climate change even more severe than we thought

    Global warming is happening so fast that scientists now say we'll cross a crucial temperature threshold as early as 2030 — up to a decade sooner than previously thought — according to a sweeping new U.N.-sponsored review of climate science published Monday.The big picture: Atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher in 2019 than at any time in at least 2 million years, and the past 50 years saw the fastest temperature increases in at least 2,000 years, according to the new assessment by the Inter

  • I'm Terminating My Relationship With These 6 Trends—Here's Why

    It's a goodbye, not a see you later.

  • If You Received The Child Tax Credit Letter From the IRS, Here’s What You Need To Know

    The first monthly payment for the advance child tax credit hit bank accounts this morning as millions of American families are expected to receive the benefit. See: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule...

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • A couple created a treehouse RV by using a crane to lift their 7,000-pound trailer onto a platform 8 feet above the ground

    The couple told Insider they spent $7,000 to create a treehouse-like platform for their RV so they could live worry-free during Canada's flood season.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • Op-Ed: Send in the sea otters to help save California's North Coast

    Kelp forests north of the Golden Gate are in dire shape. The return of the sea otter could help bring them back to life.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires

    PEFKI, Greece (Reuters) -Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

  • King and Queen of rewilding: ‘We are not hypocrites’

    They are known as the King and Queen of Rewilding for their promotion of the practice of restoring their Sussex estate to its previously uncultivated state.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.