Climate change blamed for ‘concerning’ rise of flesh-eating infections

People contract the bacterium by swimming in the sea with open wounds or from eating infected shellfish - Glowimages RF

More than 40 “flesh-eating” infections have been identified in Florida this year amid record-high water temperatures in the North Atlantic.

The bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, which thrives in warm seawater, has killed ten people in the state this year out of 43 infections, giving an estimated case fatality of 23 per cent.

Experts have noted a concerning rise in infections over the past two years compared to the previous four, linking it to an extended transmission season due to climate change.

In 2022, infections surged in the state following the landfall of Hurricane Ian, with 74 cases and 17 deaths.

People become infected by swimming in the sea with open wounds – even those as small as a papercut – or through the consumption of infected oysters and other shellfish.

Ingestion of Vibrio vulnificus causes vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, while contact via an open wound can lead to skin breakdown and ulcers.

It can invade the bloodstream, causing fever, chills, decreased blood pressure and blistering skin lesions.

Vibrio vulnificus bloodstream infections are fatal in around 50 per cent of cases and treatment can include amputations, sometimes within days of infection.

It is one of the few bacteria that can cause flesh-eating infections, destroying skin, muscles, nerves, fat and blood vessels.

Infections increase eightfold

Health officials have warned those with open wounds to stay out of the water to avoid being infected.

The Florida Department of Health advised against eating raw oysters or other raw shellfish, and recommended wearing protective clothing like gloves when handling raw shellfish.

Cases were also reported in Long Island, New York and Connecticut this year. In New York, a person was hospitalised after eating raw oysters.

The surging number of infections and cases in states further north have been attributed to climate change.

Bacteria and infections were spreading northwards up the east coast at a rate of about 30 miles a year, according to research published in the journal Nature Portfolio, as the coastal waters where the bacteria lives warms.

The research found that infections have increased eightfold from 1988 to 2018. Scientists fear the bacteria could reach every US coastal state by 2040.

Those with compromised immune systems are most at risk.

People with pre-existing medical conditions were 80 times more likely to develop Vibrio vulnificus bloodstream infections than healthy people, according to research.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security