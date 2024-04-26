Cliftonville to meet Lisburn Rangers in cup decider

Cliftonville and Lisburn Rangers will meet in the Women's League Cup final after winning their respective semi-finals on Friday night.

Holders Cliftonville saw off Glentoran 3-2 in their last-four tie courtesy of goals from Caitlin McGuinness, Carla Devine and Katie Markey.

Emily Wilson and Demi Vance were the scorers for the Glens.

Lisburn Rangers defeated Crusaders 3-2 with Gracie Conway, Molly Loughran and Cara Tumelty finding the target for the victors.

Darcy Boyle and Amy McGivern found the net for Crusaders.