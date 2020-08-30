Clifford Robinson's cause of death revealed

Former Trail Blazers big man Cliff Robinson died Saturday at the age of 53.

The 6-foot-10 big man played at UConn from 1985-89, where he helped the Huskies win the 1988 NIT. He was a second-round pick (36th overall) by the Trail Blazers in 1989 and spent the first eight years of his career in Portland. Uncle Cliffy helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992 and was the 1993 NBA 6th Man of the Year. In 1994, while with the Trail Blazers, he made his first and only All-Star Game.

From 1989-97, Robinson averaged 16.2 points per game; and totaled 3,352 rebounds and 1,350 assists while in a Trail Blazers uniform.

On Saturday evening, the Robinson family released a statement, which included Uncle Cliffy's cause of death, Lymphoma:

Family of 18-year NBA vet Cliff Robinson releases statement to @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium, announcing he passed away due to yearlong battle with lymphoma. pic.twitter.com/3DWLnC8Twe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 30, 2020

Lymphomas are clusters of tumors that originate from lymph node and lymphoid cells.

Robinson dealt with several medical issues over the past few years, including a brain hemorrhage in 2018.

It's been a tough year for me. Between a stroke and getting a tumor removed from my my jaw last week. I continue to stay positive. So if can do it,so can you. Please keep me in your prayers. Love you all! #encouragement #fighter #nba #Blazers #Prayers — Clifford Robinson (@UncleCliffy30) March 7, 2018

Despite all of the adversity, Robinson remained positive and the outpouring of support for Uncle Cliffy was palpable.

The loss of Robinson at the age of 53 is tragic and Rip City mourns his passing.

Rest in peace, Cliff.

