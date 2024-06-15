Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Tournament enters fifth year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cliff Tucker Jr.’s legacy continues to live on, six years after he and three others died in a tragic car wreck.

Tucker Jr.’s legacy lives on through the Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Tournament, a tournament put on by the Cliff Tucker Jr. Foundation.

It’s an event that means a lot to the local community as it is a tournament that pays tribute to the late, great Cliff Tucker Jr. — one of the El Paso’s most iconic athletes. He was a basketball star at Chapin High School and University of Maryland.

“He was just such a pillar in our community,” said Samantha Stukes, tournament director. “He just did a lot of things that we are really proud of. He was goofy, always had a smile on his face and made sure to put a smile on everyone else’s. Just a great overall guy. Selfless and caring. So, for his legacy to continue, it’s to not only remember who he was but also what he represented.”

The Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Tournament entered its fifth year on Friday, as it was the opening day of the tournament.

Holding the tournament and seeing the support it gets provides the Tucker family with a bittersweet feeling but also a feeling that they are grateful for.

“It’s an emotional time for us and it’s amazing how this community has embraced out family,” said Tucker Jr.’s mother, Regina Tucker. “None of this would be possible without Tracy Bayer, Samantha Stukes, Casa Nissan, Casa Ford and Enterprise. But most of all Chapin High School and EPISD athletic director David Cervantes, for allowing us to host it here for no cost. We just can’t believe how many people love Cliff.”

Growing up in a military family, Fort Bliss always held a special place in Tucker’s heart. Tucker’s selflessness was shown on various occasions hosting basketball camps for the youth community to help military children enhance their game to be just like him or “better” one day.

To watch things come full circle and now see El Paso give back, means the world to Cliff’s father.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Cliff Tucker Sr., Tuckers father. “As my son gave to El Paso, El Paso is now giving back to him by representing well at these tournaments. It’s only getting bigger and better too. It means a lot.”

Proceeds go to the Cliff Tucker Jr. Foundation, which raises money for scholarships for students in northeast El Paso.

The camp began on Friday and will run through Sunday, June 16th. All games played at Chapin High School.

Click here to see the tournament schedule.

