Cliff Omoruyi scores career high as Rutgers basketball beats LIU | 5 takeaways

PISCATAWAY – It was far from a perfect performance by Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights managed to pull away late for a blowout win in one of their final nonconference tune-ups of the season.

Steve Pikiell’s team went on a 14-0 run in the final minutes to beat Long Island University 83-61 Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Scarlet Knights, who shot 49.3 percent from the field, improved to 7-3 with the win.

Rutgers didn’t have a good shooting day, going just 4-of-20 from beyond the arc.

But against LIU, which came into the game with a 1-8 record, that poor shooting display didn’t prove too costly.

Dec 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball as Long Island Sharks forward Nikola Djapa (23) and guard Ahmed Essahaty (21) and guard Tai Strickland (13) defend during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers opened up a 15-point lead late in the first half, but LIU managed to hang around for much of the second half.

The Sharks pulled to within seven points with seven minutes to go, but Mawot Mag, playing in his first home game since January after recovering from a torn ACL, drained a pull-up jumper and a three-pointer to put the Scarlet Knights up by 12 with 5:44 remaining.

Rutgers maintained a comfortable double-digit lead from there.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Cliff Omoruyi shines

The Rutgers center was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point during the Scarlet Knights’ previous game against Seton Hall.

Then Omoruyi put on a new show once the game started.

Omoruyi was a force on both ends of the floor, finishing with a career-high 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes.

Seventeen of his points came in the first half, tied for the most he's ever scored in a half.

2. Derek Simpson provides a spark off the bench

The sophomore guard had a nice first half, particularly on the defensive end.

Simpson had two steals within 15 seconds, finishing with a fast-break dunk on the second one to put Rutgers up by nine points about seven minutes into the game.

Simpson ultimately finished with 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and three assists.

3. Another nice game by Jamichael Davis

In the starting lineup for a second-straight game, the freshman guard put together another solid performance.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Davis finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Davis in the second half drove the length of the court and slice his way to the basket for a layup that put the Scarlet Knights up 14 points.

This comes after Davis scored 11 points against Seton Hall.

4. Free-throw shooting an issue

It’s hard to nitpick a blowout win too much, but if there’s one area Rutgers again struggled with, it’s free-throw shooting.

The Scarlet Knights were went 13-of-26 from the foul line, and six of those makes came from Simpson, who was perfect from the line.

Rutgers entered the game shooting 66 percent from the free-throw line, which is among the lowest in the country.

5. Up next

Rutgers will have a week off before playing Mississippi State on Saturday at Prudential Center (noon, Big Ten Network) as part of the Gotham Classic.

It’ll be another good nonconference test for the Scarlet Knights – the Bulldogs are 8-2, though they did just survive a scare from Murray State with a four-point victory.

Rutgers will then play Stonehill at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Dec. 30 before heading into Big Ten play for the remainder of the season.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: Cliff Omoruyi scores career high in win vs LIU