Cliff diver Heslop back to winning ways

Plymouth diver Aidan Heslop has taken top spot in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston.

Heslop, 22, who opened up the season with a disappointing sixth place in Greece, returned to winning ways at the spot where he celebrated his first world series victory two years ago.

"I went into Athens with a bit too much pressure on myself and I wanted to come here and have a bit more fun," said Heslop, a two-time overall runner-up in the series.

"That what seems to put me in the right mindset to do these good dives, so that’s how I’m going to stay for the rest of the season."

Competitors in the series dive from a 27m (88ft) high platform.

Heslop, who started learning to dive in Plymouth when he was eight and joined the world series at the age of 16.

He and the other series divers have a three-week break before European cliff diving in Polignano a Mare, Italy.

