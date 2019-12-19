Cliff Branch, Tom Flores finalists for 2020 Hall of Fame centennial class

One step closer.

Legendary Raiders head coach Tom Flores and receiver Cliff Branch are among 20 senior finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special 2020 centennial class.

Players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago remain eligible for Hall of Fame induction as a seniors candidate.

The Hall of Fame put together a blue-ribbon panel of selectors to determine the special class to honor the 100th season of the National Football League. Ten seniors will ultimately be inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with three contributors and two coaches.

Flores was a modern-era finalist last year, the first time he reached that level of the process, but was ultimately not part of the 2019 class.

Branch has been subject to the seniors committee and hasn't been among the two players added to the Hall of Fame.

The former lightning-quick receiver would be enshrined posthumously. Branch passed away suddenly on Aug. 3.

Branch was a four-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and won three-time Super Bowl champion. He had 501 career receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Flores was a Super Bowl champion as a player -- he was a quarterback before joining the coaching ranks. He won three Super Bowls as a coach, including two as Raiders head coach. He was the NFL's first Latino quarterback and first Latino head coach, compiling a 105-90 record including a 8-3 record in the postseason.

The remainder of the special 20-person Class of 2020 will include five modern-era players who will be elected from 15 finalists by the full Selection Committee on the eve of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The list of the Modern-Era Player finalists will be announced on Jan. 2, 2020.

Here is the list of finalists from which the Blue-Ribbon Panel in January will select part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class that consists of 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches:

Coaches

Eight Finalists – Coaches who last coached more than five seasons ago

Two Coaches will be inducted into the Hall's special Centennial Class of 2020



Don Coryell – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Bill Cowher – 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Flores – 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks

Mike Holmgren – 1992-98 Green Bay Packers, 1999-2008 Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Johnson – 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins

Buddy Parker – 1949 Chicago Cardinals, 1951-56 Detroit Lions, 1957-1964 Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan Reeves – 1981-1992 Denver Broncos, 1993-96 New York Giants, 1997-2003 Atlanta Falcons

Dick Vermeil – 1976-1982 Philadelphia Eagles, 1997-99 St. Louis Rams, 2001-05 Kansas City Chiefs















Contributors

Ten Finalists – An individual other than a player or coach

Three Contributors will be inducted into the Hall's special Centennial Class of 2020



Bud Adams, Owner – 1960-2013 Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Titans

Ralph Hay, Owner – 1918-1922 Canton Bulldogs

Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Scout/General Manager/Executive – 1960-61 Philadelphia Eagles, 1962-64 Washington Redskins, 1965-1970 Dallas Cowboys, 1971-2006 New England Patriots

Art McNally, Official/Administrator – 1959-2015 National Football League

Art Modell, Owner – 1961-1995 Cleveland Browns, 1996-2011 Baltimore Ravens

Clint Murchison, Founder/Owner – 1960-1983 Dallas Cowboys

Steve Sabol, Administrator/President – 1964-2012 NFL Films

Seymour Siwoff, Owner/President – 1952-2019 Elias Sports Bureau

Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League

George Young, Contributor/General Manager – 1968-1974 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-1997 New York Giants, 1998-2001 National Football League



















Seniors

Twenty finalists – A player who last played more than 25 seasons ago

Ten Seniors will be inducted into the Hall's special Centennial Class of 2020



Cliff Branch, WR – 1972-1985 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders

Harold Carmichael, WR – 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys

Jim Covert, T – 1983-1990 Chicago Bears

Roger Craig, RB – 1983-1990 San Francisco 49ers, 1991 Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-93 Minnesota Vikings

Bobby Dillon, S – 1952-59 Green Bay Packers

LaVern Dilweg, E – 1926 Milwaukee Badgers, 1927-1934 Green Bay Packers

Ox Emerson, G/LB/C – 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions, 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers

Randy Gradishar, LB – 1974-1983 Denver Broncos

Cliff Harris, S – 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys

Winston Hill, T – 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams

Cecil Isbell, TB/DB/HB – 1938-1942 Green Bay Packers

Alex Karras, DT – 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions

Verne Lewellen, HB – 1924-27, 1928-1932 Green Bay Packers, 1927 New York Yankees

Tommy Nobis, LB – 1966-1976 Atlanta Falcons

Drew Pearson, WR – 1973-1983 Dallas Cowboys

Donnie Shell, S – 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers

Duke Slater, T – 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents, 1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals

Mac Speedie, E – 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns [AAFC/NFL]

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E – 1944-1955 Chicago Bears

Al Wistert, OT/DT/G – 1943 Phil-Pitt, 1944-1951 Philadelphia Eagles







































