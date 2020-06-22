Cliff Avril thinks NFL’s ego will get in the way of giving Colin Kaepernick another chance

Conversations and words are powerful and need to continue during these times.

Former Seattle Seahawks Cliff Avril and Richard Sherman jumped on Levi's Instagram live on Juneteenth to further discussion around racial inequality and leadership within the players' circle.

The two talk about the racial injustice and protests happening around the world, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's video response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the importance of using your platform, and Colin Kaepernick.

Avril and Sherman bring up an interesting topic of discussion during their conversation: Colin Kaepernick.

Will Kaepernick get the opportunity to play in the NFL again?

If this industry is all about winning and you're willing to sacrifice winning to make a point, then that's pretty much the greatest point you can make. Like ‘I'm willing to lose than give him [Kaepernick] a job.' And there are a number of franchises who have said ‘I would rather lose then give him a job.' - Richard Sherman

One of those teams who took a step, although small, on Kaepernick was Seattle. He's been essentially blacklisted from the NFL since 2016, and his only official workout was with the Seahawks in the offseason leading up to the 2017 season.

Avril thinks something else will get in the way of Kaepernick taking snaps once again in the NFL: ego.

I think he'll get opportunities from a standpoint of he might get a couple workouts, he might get a couple phone calls. I don't know if he makes it back into the league because that would be the NFL admitting they black-balled him in a sense. They got egos too, they businessmen, they got egos too so I don't know if they willing to go that far to say ‘Man, we dropped the ball on this for real.' - Cliff Avril

Watch the full conversation on Instagram live below:

A former staple and lockdown corner in Seattle's Legion of Boom secondary, Sherman was selected by Seattle in the fifth round in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was released by the Seahawks in 2018, explored free agency and eventually signed with NFC West opponent San Francisco.

Avril began his NFL career in 2008 after getting selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round. After five seasons in Detroit, Avril then spent five seasons in Seattle that featured a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 before retiring in 2017.

