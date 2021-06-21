Cliff Avril: Seahawks must find consistency to return to Super Bowl

Former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril appeared on NFL Total Access along with former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew to discuss how the blue and green can make a championship run in 2021.

Avril more or less stated the obvious, saying that Seattle must find consistency when it comes to their best play on both sides of the ball.

“They’ve got to be more consistent,” Avril said. “The first half of the [2020] season, Russell Wilson was basically the MVP of the league. You know, people were chanting ‘Let Russ Cook,’ he balled out. And the defense definitely didn’t look anything like we’re used to seeing, nothing like those 2013-2014 years. And then halfway through the season, it felt like it flipped. The defense, when they got Jamal Adams, they got Carlos Dunlap, and then the defense played probably some of the best defense they’ve played in an eight-game span, and then the offense wasn’t anywhere to be found.”

2020 was indeed a tale of two halves for Seattle, but the Seahawks were able to squeak out wins on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, their 12-4 record turned out to be for naught as the Rams bounced them in the wild card round by a score of 30-20.

“So consistency is the name of the game for the Seahawks right now,” Avril said. “If they can play the entire [2021] season like the offense played in the first half and the defense played in the second half, I think the Seahawks can actually make a run and also possibly win the Super Bowl.”

The Seahawks must continue their strong defensive performance from the second half of 2020 and the offense must produce under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. But most importantly, they must do so simultaneously. As Avril said, consistency is the key to returning to the Super Bowl.

