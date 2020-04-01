Cliff Avril reminisces about the greatness of the ‘Legion of Boom’

It's pretty wild to look back to 2013, especially now when the Seahawks are once again in the market for elite pass rushers. Seattle is in desperate need of landing Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen or Markus Golden via free agency or trading for Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue.

Plenty of Seahawks fans are holding out hope that the team can acquire two of the aforementioned names. That feels like a bit of a pipe dream, even though there's precedent for such blockbuster moves in Seattle.

The Seahawks signed Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett on back-to-back days in 2013. Here's the nutty part (and why it makes replicating such moves so challenging), Seattle did so for a mere $11.3 million combined – $6.5 for Avril and $4.8 for Bennett.

Avril and Bennett, that year's two top free agent pass rushers, joined the defense that led the league in scoring in 2012. So it's no surprise that led the NFL in scoring for the following three seasons (2013-15) as well. Seattle allowed 10 points or less in a ridiculous 21 separate games (playoffs included) during that span. The "Legion of Boom" era will forever remain one of the most vaunted defenses in NFL history.

Avril, the latest guest on the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast, discussed what it was like to join a defense that loaded. He recalled the first moment he had that "oh damn we're gonna be so good" feeling.

"You know what's crazy? My first practice I go out there and I'm watching these guys," Avril began. "The music is bumping. I see Earl. I see Kam. I see Sherm. All these guys are on 1,000, meaning they're everywhere all across the field, going as if it's a game. I'm sitting there thinking these young dudes were going to get burnt out. I'm like, ‘How are y'all practicing like this?' But at that moment was when I realized, ‘Oh, no, this is just why they are so good. This is why some of these guys are going to end up going to the Hall of Fame.'

"For me, honestly, when I was watching practice, when I was watching film – it just boiled down to, ‘Where do I fit into this scenario? These guys are great. How am I going to put my footprint on games.' Honestly that's how I got so good at the sack-fumbles. Those guys were getting turnovers and they were scoring off of it."

Avril had six sack-fumbles in 2013 and two were returned for touchdowns as he played a crucial role in Seattle's first ever Super Bowl-winning season.

"It was all about trying to find out how you fit into this puzzle of greatness," Avril said.

From 2013-17, Avril appeared in 64 games for the Seahawks and posted 16 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 88 quarterback hits, 30 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks.

