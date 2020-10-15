Cliff Avril named 2020 Seahawks Legend of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There are MVP awards, Player of the Year awards, and then there’s this.

The Seattle Seahawks have named their recipient of the 2020 Seahawks Legend of the Year award.

Congratulations are in order to Cliff Avril.

For all that he's done in the community, @cliffavril has been named the 2020 Seahawks Legend of the Year. 🙌



The award, presented by @amfam, celebrates a Seahawks Legend who has given back and continues to make an impact. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 15, 2020

This video was narrated by former Seahawks defensive end Jacob Green (1980-1991), the 2019 Seahawks Legend of the Year winner.

After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, the 10-year pro spent his final five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-2017. He earned one Super Bowl ring and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

While he has tackled a lot of players on the field, the Cliff Avril Family Foundation tackles issues outside the game of football. This foundation has raised over $2.5 million since it began in 2014.

The Cliff Avril Family Foundation mission is to increase the awareness of Type 2 diabetes in youth and to encourage healthy living through nutrition and exercise. As well as provide educational support and opportunities to youth in Haiti, along with various community-based organizations in Jacksonville, Seattle and Charlotte.

Avril has also been instrumental in COVID-19 relief, donating $50,000 to frontline workers and organizations as well as continuously supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County, Communities In Schools – Renton-Tukwila, Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic of Seattle Children’s Hospital, HealthPoint and Cliff’s Crew.

"I just feel like I've been blessed with a platform," Avril said. "I've been blessed to play for a great organization that supports all their players in different avenues."

Here’s how Avril reacted to hearing he was this year’s recipient of the award:

The epitome of what it means to be a Seahawks Legend. @cliffavril reacts to his news of becoming Seahawks Legend of the Year. 💙 pic.twitter.com/r4PkaMsaUf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 15, 2020

According to the Seahawks website, “The winner receives a $5,000 donation from the Seahawks to a charity of their choice, which is matched by American Family Insurance, the presenter of the award.”

"When I saw Jacob's letter, I almost got teary-eyed watching it because it was a shocker, and I just think having that impact on people is cool," Avril said. "I'm just trying to follow suit – it's kind of the Seahawk way, in a sense. Coming from him, and understanding who he is and what he represents, it was just awesome to even get a letter."

