Cliff Avril guesses what’s going through Jadeveon Clowney’s mind right now

It's undoubtedly been a trying few weeks for Jadeveon Clowney. He remains on the free agent market, a rarity for a player of his caliber.

The wait could continue, maybe even for months, depending on how long travel restrictions remain in place due to coronavirus. His inability to visit team facilities and go through a physical has undoubtedly diminished his marked and prolonged his free agent process.

Former Seahawks pass rusher Cliff Avril can relate to Clowney's misfortune. As a free agent back in 2013, he remembers a similar disappointment in his market, or lack thereof. That gives Avril a strong guess as to what's going through Clowney's mind right now.

"I can only imagine, man," Avril said on the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast. "It sucks because free agency is only fun for about 10 guys. Outside of that, free agency is nerve-racking. It's just like that draft. The top 10 picks, those guys, they're good. They know where they're going. They know what check they're going to get. Anybody past that, it's uncertainty and all those different things. People are panicking.

"Clowney, in this particular situation, I know he's freaking out. He's probably thinking about firing his agent. He probably thinks no one likes him. It's a stressful moment, and you start to doubt and question all of these different things, especially when you're considered one of the top pass rushers out there, and yet you're still on the market."

Avril called Seattle's signings of Jarran Reed and Bruce Irvin "two huge pickups," but he, like everyone else, understands the need for an additional rusher for the other edge.

"I hope it's Clowney," Avril said.

He also likes Everson Griffen and is a "big fan" of Yannick Ngakoue as well. However it just makes too much sense for Clowney to not end up back in a Seahawks jersey in 2020, especially if he's considering signing a one-year deal.

"It's a known organization that you were just with," Avril said in his case for Clowney to return to the Pacific Northwest. "You don't have to relearn the defense. You don't have to relearn the coaches' names and different things like that. It gives you the best opportunity to go out there and perform at a high level and hopefully do this thing all over again next year."

