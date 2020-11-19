Cliff Avril examines how Seahawks can improve on defense
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril examines how the Seattle Seahawks can improve on defense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril examines how the Seattle Seahawks can improve on defense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from an exciting 2020 NBA Draft.
Assigning grades to a draft that just happened is foolish. Today's reaches can become steals while sure bets can turn into misses. Let's try anyway.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
The Bogdanovic deal was a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The New York Knicks waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis on Thursday, just a year after signing them in free agency. The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019.
See the Minnesota Vikings' injury report from Thursday!
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
If you're looking for optimism about the severity of Klay Thompson's lower leg injury, you've come to the wrong place.
The Miami Heat baller is a former Jordan Brand ambassador.
The Warriors added the most talented big man in the draft Wednesday night.
The news sent a shockwave through the sports world.
Atlanta was already pushing the limit of building-block bigs with John Collins and Clint Capela.